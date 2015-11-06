The Suu Kyi effect
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold portraits of pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi and shout slogans during a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks with her son Kim Aris as he leaves Yangon December 7, 2010. Aris, the younger of two sons of Suu Kyi and her late husband British academic Michael Aris, visited his mother for the first time in...more
Aung San Suu Kyi is greeted by supporters in traditional clothes as she arrives in Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/stringer
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi lvisits a simulation of a forward operating base at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Peter Nicholls
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks on before delivering her Nobel acceptance speech during a ceremony at Oslo's City Hall June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Sannum Lauten/Pool
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) looks at a copper mine after she met with villagers in Sarlingyi township March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends an award ceremony to receive her 1990 Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) attends a parliamentary meeting at the Lower House of Parliament in Naypyitaw July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves to supporters after she gave a speech on voter education at the Hsiseng township in Shan state, Myanmar September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi walk in the rose garden at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence in Buckinghamshire, southern England June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter...more
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) visits the Louvre Museum in Paris June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama kisses Aung San Suu Kyi following joint remarks at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits the Berlin Wall memorial site in Bernauer Strasse in Berlin April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Myanmar pro-democracy Leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks out from a village as villagers protest against an investigation commission's report on a copper mine project in Sarlingyi township March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a news conference after addressing the 101st session of the International Labour Conference of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva...more
Myanmar's opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi crosses her hands while addressing the media after meeting European parliamentarians in Yangon February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Supporters crowd around a vehicle with Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as she arrives in Mandalay March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gestures during a meeting with members of the the Myanmar community at the Royal Festival Hall in central London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Supporters react as Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech at her campaign rally for the upcoming general elections in Yangon November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar's opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, pays obeisance to monks chanting prayers in front of her residence in Yangon September 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Aung San Suu Kyi, main opposition leader in Myanmar addresses crowd of supporters in Rangoon on July 7, 1989. REUTERS/Jonathan Karp
Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi sprinkles water over the heads of her followers in a traditional new year ceremony in Rangoon on April 17, 1989. REUTERS/David Brunnstrom
