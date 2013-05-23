Edition:
The Syrian front

<p>Detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by Syria's national news agency as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. Photo released on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires back at Syrian Army's position during what activists say was clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Deir al-Zor, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>People run down a street in Deir al-Zor, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa inside a house in Deir al-Zor, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during an infiltration operation in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali</p>

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A bleeding Free Syrian Army fighter is comforted by his comrades as he lies on the ground in Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

<p>Syrian Army tanks are seen during an offensive in Aleppo's Liramoun area, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an infiltration operation in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine, which is partly held by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his AK-47 rifle through a window in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian army sit in a burnt house in Deir al-Zor, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures, as his colleague holds his camera inside a house in Deir al-Zor, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A weapon is pointed through a hole at the frontline in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. The 98-foot tunnel was dug under an area where Syrian Army forces have set up base in Deir Al-Zor, according to members of the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists said were clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army, in the main south highway near Damascus, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohammed Dimashkia</p>

<p>A fighter from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, smokes while resting in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks back while pointing his weapon at a police academy as smoke rises during fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, on the outskirt of Aleppo, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sarmad Al-Shamali /Shaam News Network</p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army break into a house in the old city of Aleppo, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

<p>Mohamad, a law student and member of the Martyr Abdallah Al Kaakeh battalion, makes his bed in a safe house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade screams in pain as he is hit by shrapnel from a hand grenade during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire at Syrian army positions during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the center of Aleppo, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airport, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position inside a house during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Arabeen neigbourhood of Damascus, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano district, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AbuBrahim</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take up firing positions in the Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run as they enter a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, is carried by other fighters outside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad in Aleppo city, December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

