Pictures | Thu Apr 10, 2014 | 3:05am IST

The Syrian front

<p>A rebel runs with his weapon past sandbags in Aleppo's al-Ramoussa frontline, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>Cars burn after two car bombs at Karm al-Louz neighbourhood in Homs city, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion fire a weapon in the Mleha suburb of Damascus during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Rebel fighters embrace each others as they celebrate, after retaking the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A rebel fighter runs for cover after firing towards a regime's post where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are located, in Idlib countryside, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters peek through holes in a wall as they film Syrian regime's posts that surround the city of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A rebel fighter looks through binoculars during clashes in the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Klif</p>

<p>A rebel fighter gestures as he runs across a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters work on a map as they locate the Syrian regime's posts that surround the city of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a tree to look at one of the regime's posts that surround the city of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Smoke rises from a tank belonging to the Syrian government forces during clashes in the town of Morek in Hama province, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Kklif</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighter tries to pull out a body, believed to be someone from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the coumpound, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire an artillery cannon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy</p>

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion help a wounded comrade in Mleha suburb of Damascus during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position as smoke rises following a rocket attack against the positions of forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter fires his weapon towards forces from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Al Rawiya village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take position in al-Marjeh neighborhood in Aleppo, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef</p>

<p>People rescue a man from under the rubble at a site damaged by what activists said where explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter mans a weapon on a pick-up truck during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a rocket propelled grenade launcher before heading to the front line in Khan Sheikhoun in northern Idlib province, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they stand near a tank in al-Maamel area in Aleppo's countryside, after claiming to have advanced and regained control of it, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A man carries a walkie-talkie while searching for survivors at damaged site after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rebel fighters walk with their weapons at the beach in Latakia province near the town of Kasab, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Morek village, north Hama countryside, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif</p>

<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk in al-Maamel area in Aleppo's countryside after claiming to have advanced and regained control of it, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>The mother of Free Syrian Army fighter Saleh al-Hammoud mourns his death, whom activists say was killed during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during his funeral in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Smoke rises after the Free Syrian army fighters targeted buildings where forces loyal to the Syrian regime resided, activists said in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

<p>Residents of al-Tah village cheer as they welcome rebel fighters sitting on a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after retaking the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

