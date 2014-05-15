The Syrian front
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A jet belonging to the forces of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen in the sky during an air strike in the Hama countryside, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A medic helps a boy, who was injured after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at a hospital in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Civilians flee the violence at the back of a pick-up truck during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo, April...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents queue as they wait to receive food aid distributed by the UNRWA at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, south of Damascus, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
A man carries a girl that survived shelling after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Damaged cars are seen after two mortar bombs landed near Dar al-Salam school, in Damascus, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/SANA
Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman,...more
A dead body lies on the ground in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claim to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. The Arabic text on the wall...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Mork town, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, near the border with Turkey, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A resident inspects a dead body after what activists said was a barrel bomb thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on a main road in the Al-Sakhour district of Aleppo, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Women react while fleeing from what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Syrian Arab Red Crescent vehicles move food aid to Aleppo Central Prison, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters fire an anti-aircraft towards what they said was a regime's helicopter dropping aids in parachutes to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in a sieged area in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 28, 2014....more
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after claiming to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk together as they carry their weapons during preparations ahead of what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014....more
Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Rebel fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A man walks outside a field hospital as he carries a dead body, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Tariq al- Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal...more
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
People inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they peek out from a room, during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
People hold the hand of a dead person whom activists said was a victim of a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafarzita, in northern Hama countryside, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif
