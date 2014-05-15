Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 15, 2014 | 8:55pm IST

The Syrian front

<p>Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
1 / 40
<p>A jet belonging to the forces of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen in the sky during an air strike in the Hama countryside, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

A jet belonging to the forces of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen in the sky during an air strike in the Hama countryside, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A jet belonging to the forces of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen in the sky during an air strike in the Hama countryside, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
2 / 40
<p>A medic helps a boy, who was injured after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at a hospital in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

A medic helps a boy, who was injured after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at a hospital in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A medic helps a boy, who was injured after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at a hospital in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
3 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
4 / 40
<p>Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Smoke rises after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 40
<p>A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
6 / 40
<p>Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
7 / 40
<p>Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
8 / 40
<p>An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 15, 2014

An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
9 / 40
<p>Civilians flee the violence at the back of a pick-up truck during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

Civilians flee the violence at the back of a pick-up truck during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo, April...more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Civilians flee the violence at the back of a pick-up truck during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
10 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
11 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
12 / 40
<p>A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
13 / 40
<p>Residents queue as they wait to receive food aid distributed by the UNRWA at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, south of Damascus, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed</p>

Residents queue as they wait to receive food aid distributed by the UNRWA at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, south of Damascus, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Residents queue as they wait to receive food aid distributed by the UNRWA at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, south of Damascus, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Close
14 / 40
<p>A man carries a girl that survived shelling after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries a girl that survived shelling after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A man carries a girl that survived shelling after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
15 / 40
<p>Damaged cars are seen after two mortar bombs landed near Dar al-Salam school, in Damascus, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Damaged cars are seen after two mortar bombs landed near Dar al-Salam school, in Damascus, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/SANA

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Damaged cars are seen after two mortar bombs landed near Dar al-Salam school, in Damascus, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/SANA

Close
16 / 40
<p>Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman,...more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
17 / 40
<p>A dead body lies on the ground in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claim to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. The Arabic text on the wall reads: "Syria, Oh sweetest pearl, for your eyes, a revolution broke out." REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A dead body lies on the ground in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claim to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. The Arabic text on the wall...more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A dead body lies on the ground in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claim to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. The Arabic text on the wall reads: "Syria, Oh sweetest pearl, for your eyes, a revolution broke out." REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
18 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Mork town, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Mork town, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Mork town, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Close
19 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
20 / 40
<p>An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif</p>

An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Thursday, May 15, 2014

An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Close
21 / 40
<p>Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, near the border with Turkey, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano</p>

Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, near the border with Turkey, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, near the border with Turkey, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Close
22 / 40
<p>A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
23 / 40
<p>A resident inspects a dead body after what activists said was a barrel bomb thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on a main road in the Al-Sakhour district of Aleppo, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

A resident inspects a dead body after what activists said was a barrel bomb thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on a main road in the Al-Sakhour district of Aleppo, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A resident inspects a dead body after what activists said was a barrel bomb thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on a main road in the Al-Sakhour district of Aleppo, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
24 / 40
<p>Women react while fleeing from what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Women react while fleeing from what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Women react while fleeing from what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
25 / 40
<p>Syrian Arab Red Crescent vehicles move food aid to Aleppo Central Prison, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Syrian Arab Red Crescent vehicles move food aid to Aleppo Central Prison, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Syrian Arab Red Crescent vehicles move food aid to Aleppo Central Prison, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
26 / 40
<p>Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
27 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
28 / 40
<p>Rebel fighters fire an anti-aircraft towards what they said was a regime's helicopter dropping aids in parachutes to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in a sieged area in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Rebel fighters fire an anti-aircraft towards what they said was a regime's helicopter dropping aids in parachutes to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in a sieged area in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 28, 2014....more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Rebel fighters fire an anti-aircraft towards what they said was a regime's helicopter dropping aids in parachutes to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in a sieged area in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
29 / 40
<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after claiming to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after claiming to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Bureij village and the surrounding factories of Aleppo countryside, after claiming to have advanced in the area, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
30 / 40
<p>Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk together as they carry their weapons during preparations ahead of what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk together as they carry their weapons during preparations ahead of what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014....more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk together as they carry their weapons during preparations ahead of what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
31 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
32 / 40
<p>Rebel fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Rebel fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Rebel fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
33 / 40
<p>A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
34 / 40
<p>A man walks outside a field hospital as he carries a dead body, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Tariq al- Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

A man walks outside a field hospital as he carries a dead body, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Tariq al- Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal...more

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A man walks outside a field hospital as he carries a dead body, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Tariq al- Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
35 / 40
<p>A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed</p>

A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Thursday, May 15, 2014

A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Close
36 / 40
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
37 / 40
<p>People inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

People inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Thursday, May 15, 2014

People inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Close
38 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they peek out from a room, during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they peek out from a room, during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they peek out from a room, during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
39 / 40
<p>People hold the hand of a dead person whom activists said was a victim of a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafarzita, in northern Hama countryside, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif</p>

People hold the hand of a dead person whom activists said was a victim of a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafarzita, in northern Hama countryside, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif

Thursday, May 15, 2014

People hold the hand of a dead person whom activists said was a victim of a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafarzita, in northern Hama countryside, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Anti-China riots in Vietnam

Anti-China riots in Vietnam

Next Slideshows

Anti-China riots in Vietnam

Anti-China riots in Vietnam

Violence increases in escalating protests over a disputed sea.

15 May 2014
Communal violence in Hyderabad

Communal violence in Hyderabad

Police opened fire to control mobs following communal violence in Hyderabad.

15 May 2014
Inside the Sept. 11 Museum

Inside the Sept. 11 Museum

The first look inside the new museum memorializing the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

15 May 2014
In Gujarat, a case of rule and divide

In Gujarat, a case of rule and divide

Separation of communities is common across India. Nowhere is it as systematised as it has become in Gujarat.

14 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures