The Syrian front

A rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street in the rebel-held area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A framed portrait hangs off a wall inside a damaged house in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters carry a fellow fighter who was killed in airstrikes around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
A boy looks at damage of a collapsed building after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Injured children wait in a field hospital after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A general view shows a damaged building in the rebel-held area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters rest near a checkpoint beside al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a car celebrating a fellow fighter's wedding in Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A general view shows damaged buildings and roads in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A rebel fighter carries his weapon after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A boy carries a mortar shell left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A general view shows damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. The city of Damascus is seen in the background. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter hugs a fellow fighter in a YPG military base east of Qamishli, before heading to Jazaa and Tal Kojar frontlines, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
Rebel fighters stand near tanks inside al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A man walks past a dead body, whom according to rebel fighters, is a soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters run for cover after a fellow fighter was injured from airstrikes around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man carries a weapons box left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Smoke rises after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said were warehouses for rebel fighters in al-Maslamiyeh village burned as seen from al-Mallah Farms after Syria's army regained control of the area in north of Aleppo, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A rebel fighter carrying his weapon rides a bicycle along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Pictures