The Syrian front
A rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street in the rebel-held area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A framed portrait hangs off a wall inside a damaged house in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters carry a fellow fighter who was killed in airstrikes around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside,...more
A boy looks at damage of a collapsed building after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Injured children wait in a field hospital after what activists said was was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A general view shows a damaged building in the rebel-held area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters rest near a checkpoint beside al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil...more
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a car celebrating a fellow fighter's wedding in Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A general view shows damaged buildings and roads in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter carries his weapon after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A boy carries a mortar shell left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside, December 20, 2014. ...more
A general view shows damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. The city of Damascus is seen in the background. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter hugs a fellow fighter in a YPG military base east of Qamishli, before heading to Jazaa and Tal Kojar frontlines, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Rebel fighters stand near tanks inside al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past a dead body, whom according to rebel fighters, is a soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ahrar al-Sham Islamic fighters run for cover after a fellow fighter was injured from airstrikes around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib...more
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man carries a weapons box left behind by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Azaalana checkpoint, after rebels took control of two military posts from the forces, in the southern Idlib countryside, December 20, 2014....more
Smoke rises after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said were warehouses for rebel fighters in al-Maslamiyeh village burned as seen from al-Mallah Farms after Syria's army regained control of the area in north of Aleppo, December...more
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Rebel fighters walk around al-Hamidiyeh base, one of two military posts they took control of from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern province of Idlib, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rebel fighter carrying his weapon rides a bicycle along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Gaza
Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas.
Inside the Peshawar school
The aftermath inside the Pakistan school where at least 132 students and nine staff members were killed by Taliban gunmen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.