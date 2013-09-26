The Syrian Front
Free Syrian Army fighters stand behind sandbags in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. A sentence (first line on top) on the wall reads, "The way to heaven is behind this wall ". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters stand behind sandbags in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. A sentence (first line on top) on the wall reads, "The way to heaven is behind this wall ". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter watches after setting tyres and other objects on fire to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter watches after setting tyres and other objects on fire to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units takes up position with his gun as a fellow fighter looks out a hole in the wall in Sheikh Maksoud area, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units takes up position with his gun as a fellow fighter looks out a hole in the wall in Sheikh Maksoud area, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is hung on Al-Ziraa building (Agriculture building), which is controlled by forces loyal to Assad, in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is hung on Al-Ziraa building (Agriculture building), which is controlled by forces loyal to Assad, in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from snipers on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from snipers on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes shooting position in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes shooting position in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Thick smoke rises out of burning vehicles at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate, September 17, 2013....more
Thick smoke rises out of burning vehicles at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army tank drives on al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Free Syrian Army tank drives on al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Free Syrian Army fighter grabs a weapon in a safe house at Saif al-Dawla district in Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A Free Syrian Army fighter grabs a weapon in a safe house at Saif al-Dawla district in Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighters walk through a hole in the wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighters walk through a hole in the wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a walkie-talkie in Aleppo's district of Salaheddine, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a walkie-talkie in Aleppo's district of Salaheddine, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Besieged residents, afraid of leaving their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Besieged residents, afraid of leaving their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon while resting in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon while resting in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Smoke rises from a fire in a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after an attack by Free Syrian Army fighters in Al-Amiriya in Aleppo, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Smoke rises from a fire in a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after an attack by Free Syrian Army fighters in Al-Amiriya in Aleppo, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position on a mattress in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position on a mattress in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Next Slideshows
Kashmir gun battle
Militants dressed in Indian army uniforms attacked police and soldiers near the border with Pakistan.
Floods in Gujarat
Pictures from flood-hit city of Ahmedabad.
Earthquake in Pakistan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 strikes Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.
Anti-fascist protests in Greece
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.