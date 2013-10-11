The Syrian Front
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tires and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he sits behind sandbags in Deir al-Zor, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents prepare to leave the city as they load their belongings onto a pick-up truck in Deir al-Zor, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover as his fellow fighter gestures near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man runs near trucks during what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Mashhad district of Aleppo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A view of a building that is controlled by the forces loyal to the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad is pictured in the old city of Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position inside a room as he aims his weapon from a window in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters move furniture inside a house in Aleppo's Izaa district, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters watch television inside a room in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013. Picture taken October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind sandbags as one of them points his weapon towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks out from a damaged shop in Deir al-Zor, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards the village of Aziza, which is under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
