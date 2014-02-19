Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 20, 2014 | 12:45am IST

The Syrian front

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters are seen through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen through a hole in a wall in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
1 / 26
<p>A Syrian army tank is seen in Talet Syriatell in Aleppo province, after they claimed to have regained control of the area February 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A Syrian army tank is seen in Talet Syriatell in Aleppo province, after they claimed to have regained control of the area February 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Syrian army tank is seen in Talet Syriatell in Aleppo province, after they claimed to have regained control of the area February 19, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
2 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he holds his weapon in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he holds his weapon in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he holds his weapon in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
4 / 26
<p>Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
5 / 26
<p>A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
6 / 26
<p>A boy holds his baby sister saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A boy holds his baby sister saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A boy holds his baby sister saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
7 / 26
<p>A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
8 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit inside a room in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters sit inside a room in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters sit inside a room in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
9 / 26
<p>New recruits attend a military training to be part of the Free Syrian Army in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy</p>

New recruits attend a military training to be part of the Free Syrian Army in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy

Thursday, February 20, 2014

New recruits attend a military training to be part of the Free Syrian Army in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy

Close
10 / 26
<p>A Syrian national flag flutters on a mosque at a government-controlled district as seen from a rebel-held area near Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A Syrian national flag flutters on a mosque at a government-controlled district as seen from a rebel-held area near Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Syrian national flag flutters on a mosque at a government-controlled district as seen from a rebel-held area near Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
11 / 26
<p>Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
12 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters use a catapult to launch a handmade bomb in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters use a catapult to launch a handmade bomb in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters use a catapult to launch a handmade bomb in the direction of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
13 / 26
<p>An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter holds his weapon during a patrol on the outskirts of Damascus February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter holds his weapon during a patrol on the outskirts of Damascus February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, February 20, 2014

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter holds his weapon during a patrol on the outskirts of Damascus February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
14 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters crawl during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters crawl during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters crawl during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after he fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the north Hama countryside February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after he fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the north Hama countryside February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after he fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the north Hama countryside February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a rope as they prepare to put up curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a rope as they prepare to put up curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a rope as they prepare to put up curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
17 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position at a damaged street in Old Aleppo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Almamo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position at a damaged street in Old Aleppo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Almamo

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position at a damaged street in Old Aleppo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Almamo

Close
18 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
19 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pray in Khan Shaikhoun in Idlib, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pray in Khan Shaikhoun in Idlib, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters pray in Khan Shaikhoun in Idlib, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Close
20 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit as they look at a mobile phone in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters sit as they look at a mobile phone in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters sit as they look at a mobile phone in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
21 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fight over a weapon before firing it at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters fight over a weapon before firing it at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters fight over a weapon before firing it at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands atop bags of U.N. humanitarian aid at a besieged area of Homs February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands atop bags of U.N. humanitarian aid at a besieged area of Homs February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Thursday, February 20, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands atop bags of U.N. humanitarian aid at a besieged area of Homs February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
23 / 26
<p>Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
24 / 26
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the old city of Aleppo February 11, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the old city of Aleppo February 11, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the old city of Aleppo February 11, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
25 / 26
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit together around a fire in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters sit together around a fire in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, February 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters sit together around a fire in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of Sochi - Day 11

Best of Sochi - Day 11

Next Slideshows

Best of Sochi - Day 11

Best of Sochi - Day 11

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

19 Feb 2014
Snowfall in Sochi

Snowfall in Sochi

Snow falls in the mountains of the Winter Olympics.

19 Feb 2014
The Telangana movement

The Telangana movement

The ruling Congress party approved the creation of a new Telangana state, a move that has revived deep political divisions and raised fears of violence in...

18 Feb 2014
Life on tracks

Life on tracks

Snippets of life around India's railway tracks.

18 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures