The Syrian military
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from al-Sabaa Bahrat district move on their armored vehicles towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Maysaloun area, in Aleppo city during clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Soldiers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and their tank patrol the streets in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the center of Aleppo, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad chats with military personnel during his visit to a military site in town of Daraya, southwest of Damascus, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood in Aleppo city, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad deployed from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district run towards the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Syrian Air Force helicopters used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at a military base at Taftanaz near the northern province of Idlib, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
Syrian army tanks are seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces, in Aleppo city, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain during an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad get briefed before being deploy from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district to the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al Khaldia neighbourhood in Homs city, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
A jet belonging to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen flying in the sky of Aleppo city after hitting the area of al-Shaar September 19,2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT)
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area in Aleppo city after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
