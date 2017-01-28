Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 28, 2017 | 7:45am IST

The Syrian refugees

Syrian children play at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Syrian children play at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Syrian children play at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian refugee child collects water during rainy weather at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee child collects water during rainy weather at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A Syrian refugee child collects water during rainy weather at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A banner that reads "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree at a refugee camp north of Athens as stranded Syrian refugee children play with snow January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A banner that reads "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree at a refugee camp north of Athens as stranded Syrian refugee children play with snow January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A banner that reads "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree at a refugee camp north of Athens as stranded Syrian refugee children play with snow January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pregnant Syrian woman carries her child at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A pregnant Syrian woman carries her child at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A pregnant Syrian woman carries her child at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A stranded Syrian refugee boy walks through a show storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Syrian refugee boy walks through a show storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A stranded Syrian refugee boy walks through a show storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her child in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, northern Aleppo province, Syria December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her child in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, northern Aleppo province, Syria December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her child in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, northern Aleppo province, Syria December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian girl looks out a window at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian girl looks out a window at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A Syrian girl looks out a window at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Omar Zakkur, a 35-year-old Syrian man from Aleppo, prepares falafel at his restaurant in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Omar Zakkur, a 35-year-old Syrian man from Aleppo, prepares falafel at his restaurant in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Omar Zakkur, a 35-year-old Syrian man from Aleppo, prepares falafel at his restaurant in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A stranded Syrian refugee boy cries as he braves a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Syrian refugee boy cries as he braves a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A stranded Syrian refugee boy cries as he braves a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees wait to receive treatment at a health center, during the visit of Slovenian President Borut Pahor (back C) to the refugee camp Al Zaatari in Jordan, near the border with Syria, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees wait to receive treatment at a health center, during the visit of Slovenian President Borut Pahor (back C) to the refugee camp Al Zaatari in Jordan, near the border with Syria, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Syrian refugees wait to receive treatment at a health center, during the visit of Slovenian President Borut Pahor (back C) to the refugee camp Al Zaatari in Jordan, near the border with Syria, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees try to help a fallen donkey during rainy weather at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees try to help a fallen donkey during rainy weather at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Syrian refugees try to help a fallen donkey during rainy weather at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children play at a kindergarten in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Syrian refugee children play at a kindergarten in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Syrian refugee children play at a kindergarten in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee child plays at Al Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan near the border with Syria, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee child plays at Al Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan near the border with Syria, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
A Syrian refugee child plays at Al Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan near the border with Syria, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee girls study Koran in a mosque in Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Syrian refugee girls study Koran in a mosque in Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Syrian refugee girls study Koran in a mosque in Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view of Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A general view of Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee Omer Muhlec (L) carries his one year old nephew Cafer as he stands in front of his tent with his brother Ahmet Muhlec (R) in Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Syrian refugee Omer Muhlec (L) carries his one year old nephew Cafer as he stands in front of his tent with his brother Ahmet Muhlec (R) in Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Syrian refugee Omer Muhlec (L) carries his one year old nephew Cafer as he stands in front of his tent with his brother Ahmet Muhlec (R) in Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugees cross a bridge above al-Ghazil river filled with garbage in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Syrian refugees cross a bridge above al-Ghazil river filled with garbage in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Syrian refugees cross a bridge above al-Ghazil river filled with garbage in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian refugee girl poses for a picture inside al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee girl poses for a picture inside al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A Syrian refugee girl poses for a picture inside al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Syrian refugee children stand at a bicycles market in Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Syrian refugee children stand at a bicycles market in Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Syrian refugee children stand at a bicycles market in Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Syrian refugee has a shave at a barber shop in Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Syrian refugee has a shave at a barber shop in Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A Syrian refugee has a shave at a barber shop in Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows Al-Zaatari Syrian refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A general view shows Al-Zaatari Syrian refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A general view shows Al-Zaatari Syrian refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Syrian refugee Walaa, 26, sits inside her family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugee Walaa, 26, sits inside her family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Syrian refugee Walaa, 26, sits inside her family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugee children watch Canada's Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston during their visit to the Syrian refugee camp Al Zaatari near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children watch Canada's Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston during their visit to the Syrian refugee camp Al Zaatari near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Syrian refugee children watch Canada's Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston during their visit to the Syrian refugee camp Al Zaatari near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Washington's "March for Life"

Washington's "March for Life"

