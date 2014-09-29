The Syrian-Turkish border
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A local resident stands on the debris of a house hit by a mortar shell from the Syrian side of the border in Alanyurt village near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014....more
Smoke rises after a mortar landed in the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian Kurdish refugees wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish security forces use tear gas to disperse Turkish Kurds near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees and Turkish protestors pull down a part of the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad
Turkish and Syrian Kurds run as Turkish security forces use tear gas to disperse them near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Kurdish protesters clash with Turkish security forces during a pro-Kurdish protest near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish military vehicle stands next to the Turkish-Syrian border as Kurdish Syrian refugees gather at the border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish men wait with their vehicles behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait in line for registration after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Kurds throw water bottles to the Syrian side over the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish men try to get water which is distributed by Turkish Red Crescent as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees sit in a truck after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carries a Kurdish Syrian refugee girl to the first aid tent after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
