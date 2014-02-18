The Telangana movement

Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. Naidu was on an indefinite hunger strike against the creation of Telangana, according to local media. Two central ministers resigned last week over a cabinet decision to create the new state out of Andhra Pradesh, a growing hub for Western IT giants. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal