The Telangana movement
Telangana supporters dance to celebrate after the Lok Sabha passed a proposal to split Andhra Pradesh and create the new state of Telangana, in Hyderabad February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police try to detain pro-Telangana supporter near a burning effigy depicting Lagadapati Rajagopal, a legislator from Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, try to stop police from moving him to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, sits in a vehicle as he is taken to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. Naidu was on an indefinite hunger strike against the creation of Telangana, according to local...more
Police patrol during a curfew in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh October 8, 2013. Blackouts hit emergency services and industry in parts of Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday, the third day of a strike by public workers protesting against a...more
Protesters stop a crane as they block a road with burning tyres during a protest against the creation of Telangana, at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Protesters carry a wooden log past burning tyres during a protest against the creation of Telangana state, in Ananthapuram district in Andhra Pradesh October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Telangana supporters cheer as they celebrate after the announcement of the separate state of Telangana at their party headquarters in Hyderabad July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Telangana supporters celebrate after the announcement of the separate state of Telangana, in Hyderabad July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer fires teargas to disperse Pro-Telangana supporters during a protest in Hyderabad June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Pro-Telangana supporters raise their hands and shout slogans behind a barricade during a protest rally in Hyderabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Schoolgirls walk past a police barricade during a protest by pro-Telangana supporters in Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Police detain a pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A pro-Telangana supporter throws a stone towards the riot police personnel during a protest in Hyderabad September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Pro-Telangana supporters take part in a protest in Hyderabad September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Riot police personnel fires tear gas towards Pro-Telangana supporters during a protest in Hyderabad September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Pro-Telangana and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters shout slogans as police use water cannon to disperse them during a protest in New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A pro-Telangana supporter listens to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pro-Telangana supporters listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh damage a passenger bus during a protest against India's ruling Congress party in Hyderabad September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Commuters are seen through a broken window pane of a passenger bus damaged by protesters during a strike demanding statehood for Telangana, in Hyderabad September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Cultural artists from India's Telangana region who are the supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) participate in a protest rally demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh, in Hyderabad July 26,...more
A supporter demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh, holds a banner during a protest against the government in Hyderabad July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A tear gas shell explodes after it was fired by police towards supporters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh, during a protest in Hyderabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A protester demanding a separate state of Telangana speaks with policemen on the second day of a strike in Hyderabad July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A pro-Telangana supporter throws a stone towards police during a strike in Hyderabad July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Onlookers are seen through a broken windowpane of a police vehicle damaged by pro-Telangana supporters, during a strike in Hyderabad July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Security personnel run as they protect themselves from being pelted by stones from pro-Telangana supporters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of the southern Andhra Pradesh state during a protest in Hyderabad February 21, 2011....more
A foreign student of Osmania University walks past a bus set ablaze by pro-Telangana supporters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of the southern Andhra Pradesh state during a protest in Hyderabad January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer more
Protesters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of the southern Andhra Pradesh state try to overturn a burnt bus during a demonstration in Hyderabad January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-Telangana supporter shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pro-Telangana supporters throw stones towards police personnel during a protest inside the campus of a university in Hyderabad February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Activists of Telangana Joint Action Committee shout slogans as they form a human chain during a protest in front of the Charminar in Hyderabad February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Pro-Telangana supporters shout slogans during a demonstration in Hyderabad December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
