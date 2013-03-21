The thirty-year war
Turkish troops take up positions in the mountainous region of northern Iraq as they continue their hunt for rebel Kurds, April 1, 1995. REUTERS/File
Turkish troops take up positions in the mountainous region of northern Iraq as they continue their hunt for rebel Kurds, April 1, 1995. REUTERS/File
Turkish army commandos raise their automatic weapons in jubilation as they participate in a large military operation aiming to clear the area of Kurdish PKK guerrillas in northern Iraq, March 21, 1995. REUTERS/File
Turkish army commandos raise their automatic weapons in jubilation as they participate in a large military operation aiming to clear the area of Kurdish PKK guerrillas in northern Iraq, March 21, 1995. REUTERS/File
Female fighters of the leftist Kurdish group KADEK line up at their base in the mountains of northern Iraq, April 6, 2003. REUTERS/File
Female fighters of the leftist Kurdish group KADEK line up at their base in the mountains of northern Iraq, April 6, 2003. REUTERS/File
Turkish soldiers stand before a giant cave at the rugged Zap camp in the northern Iraq, after they captured it from the Kurdish PKK rebels, May 24, 1997. REUTERS/File
Turkish soldiers stand before a giant cave at the rugged Zap camp in the northern Iraq, after they captured it from the Kurdish PKK rebels, May 24, 1997. REUTERS/File
Cicek, a commander of a People's Defence Forces unit, holds a political and ideological class at a run down building at their camp in the heart of northern Iraq's poorly accessable Qandil mountains, June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sasa Kralj
Cicek, a commander of a People's Defence Forces unit, holds a political and ideological class at a run down building at their camp in the heart of northern Iraq's poorly accessable Qandil mountains, June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sasa Kralj
Four women members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are seized along with six others (not pictured) during a massive attack by Turkish troops on PKK mountain hideouts in the eastern Tunceli province April 17, 1995. REUTERS/File
Four women members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are seized along with six others (not pictured) during a massive attack by Turkish troops on PKK mountain hideouts in the eastern Tunceli province April 17, 1995. REUTERS/File
A group of PKK (Worker's Party of Kurdistan) soldiers walk out of their base camp high in the mountains of northern Iraq, June 1, 2004. REUTERS/File
A group of PKK (Worker's Party of Kurdistan) soldiers walk out of their base camp high in the mountains of northern Iraq, June 1, 2004. REUTERS/File
Turkish soldiers patrol and search for mines on a road surrounded by the rugged mountains in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Turkish soldiers patrol and search for mines on a road surrounded by the rugged mountains in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Protesters hurl stones at a police vehicle during the funeral of two PKK rebels in the southeastern Turkish city of Siirt, January 23, 2005. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Protesters hurl stones at a police vehicle during the funeral of two PKK rebels in the southeastern Turkish city of Siirt, January 23, 2005. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Smoke raises from the mountains after an attack against positions of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sirnak, Turkey, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Smoke raises from the mountains after an attack against positions of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sirnak, Turkey, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters shout slogans against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) as they hold portraits of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters shout slogans against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) as they hold portraits of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish soldiers during an operation against PKK rebels at an undisclosed location in a photo released by Turkey's military General Staff on February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff
Turkish soldiers during an operation against PKK rebels at an undisclosed location in a photo released by Turkey's military General Staff on February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff
Turkish policemen stand opposite Kurdish supporters of the DTP party during a rally in the southeastern border Turkish town of Nusaybin against a possible Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, November 11,...more
Turkish policemen stand opposite Kurdish supporters of the DTP party during a rally in the southeastern border Turkish town of Nusaybin against a possible Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
DTP party members gesture as they call on their Kurdish supporters to stop throwing stones at police before a rally against a possible Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, in the southeastern border Turkish...more
DTP party members gesture as they call on their Kurdish supporters to stop throwing stones at police before a rally against a possible Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, in the southeastern border Turkish town of Nusaybin, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Ecem Kilic (C), daughter of fallen Turkish Major Zafer Kilic, mourns on her father's coffin as she is flanked by her her relatives at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, February 25, 2008. Kilic was killed in clashes with Kurdish PKK rebels during a military...more
Ecem Kilic (C), daughter of fallen Turkish Major Zafer Kilic, mourns on her father's coffin as she is flanked by her her relatives at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, February 25, 2008. Kilic was killed in clashes with Kurdish PKK rebels during a military offensive in northern Iraq. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of two Turkish army soldiers, Caglar Mengu and Oktay Karakelle, cry during their funeral ceremony in Istanbul October 5, 2008. The soldiers were among fifteen Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish separatist PKK rebels in the...more
Relatives of two Turkish army soldiers, Caglar Mengu and Oktay Karakelle, cry during their funeral ceremony in Istanbul October 5, 2008. The soldiers were among fifteen Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish separatist PKK rebels in the previous days. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
PKK fighters stand near the Qandil mountains near the Iraq-Turkish border in Sulaimaniya, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
PKK fighters stand near the Qandil mountains near the Iraq-Turkish border in Sulaimaniya, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
The mother (L) and sisters of Savas Yayik mourn next to his grave during a funeral ceremony in Diyarbakir, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Turkey, April 26, 2011. Yayik was one of three Kurdish guerillas killed in a firefight with Turkish...more
The mother (L) and sisters of Savas Yayik mourn next to his grave during a funeral ceremony in Diyarbakir, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Turkey, April 26, 2011. Yayik was one of three Kurdish guerillas killed in a firefight with Turkish security forces the previous week. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Kurdish women hold pictures of their loved ones who were killed in clashes between Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas and Turkish security forces, during a demonstration in central Istanbul, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Kurdish women hold pictures of their loved ones who were killed in clashes between Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas and Turkish security forces, during a demonstration in central Istanbul, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish troops patrol a road in the south-eastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Turkish troops patrol a road in the south-eastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
A pro-Kurdish demonstrator sits to block the main road during a protest against Turkish air strikes over northern Iraq, in central Istanbul, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A pro-Kurdish demonstrator sits to block the main road during a protest against Turkish air strikes over northern Iraq, in central Istanbul, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators holding Turkish flags gather in the city's main square to protest against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Aegean port city of Izmir, October 23, 2011. The demonstrations came a week after 24 Turkish soldiers were killed by...more
Demonstrators holding Turkish flags gather in the city's main square to protest against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Aegean port city of Izmir, October 23, 2011. The demonstrations came a week after 24 Turkish soldiers were killed by Kurdish rebels. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
Locals gather around bodies of people who were killed in air strikes in Ortasu village near the southeastern Turkish town of Sirnak, December 29, 2011. Turkish warplanes launched air the strikes against suspected Kurdish militants in northern Iraq...more
Locals gather around bodies of people who were killed in air strikes in Ortasu village near the southeastern Turkish town of Sirnak, December 29, 2011. Turkish warplanes launched air the strikes against suspected Kurdish militants in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. REUTERS/Stringer
A Turkish soldier runs down a hill at a small military outpost in the mountains of Cukurca near the Iraqi border in southeastern Turkey, as thousands of Turkish troops launched a ground and air offensive against PKK fighters, October 21,...more
A Turkish soldier runs down a hill at a small military outpost in the mountains of Cukurca near the Iraqi border in southeastern Turkey, as thousands of Turkish troops launched a ground and air offensive against PKK fighters, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
PKK fighters stand guard during the release of eight Turkish prisoners in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
PKK fighters stand guard during the release of eight Turkish prisoners in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Next Slideshows
Photo focus: Water abstractions
Aesthetic images of water in various forms.
Obama in the Mideast
Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
The 1993 Mumbai blasts case
The Supreme Court sentenced Sanjay Dutt to five years in jail in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
Earth from space
Stunning pictures of the Earth taken by Colonel Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency from aboard the International Space Station.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.