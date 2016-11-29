The top 10 business stories of 2016
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP?: Wall Street greeted the election of Donald Trump with panic at first, then trepidation, then zealousness as stocks hit record highs. Driven by an expectation of looming tax cuts and business deregulation, the Dow...more
THE SPECTER OF BREXIT: British voters stunned the world in a June referendum, voting 52 percent in favor of leaving the European Union. The fallout was instant, with Prime Minister David Cameron resigning the day after, Britain losing its AAA credit...more
APPLE VERSUS THE FBI: In perhaps the most heated battle yet over how much private technology companies should cooperate with governments, Apple found itself pitted against the FBI over whether the company should help law enforcement unlock the iPhone...more
TESLA WANTS TO POWER YOUR LIFE: A climate change presentation by Elon Musk this October contained a surprise no one saw coming -- solar roof panels from Tesla that would allow you to power your house, and of course your Tesla car, through Tesla...more
THE FUTURE IS BLOCKCHAIN: Blockchain, the web-based transaction-processing and settlement system based on the technology behind the bitcoin virtual currency, moved to the mainstream in 2016, with several banks announcing plans to build their own...more
THE END OF FREE TRADE?: The days of endlessly expanding free trade deals around the world seemed to come to an end in 2016. A major one between the United States and Europe is now close to collapse after Britain's plans to withdraw from the European...more
SAMSUNG'S NEWEST PHONE GOES UP IN SMOKE: Samsung scrapped its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch, dealing a huge blow to its reputation and outlook after failing to resolve safety concerns. The problems with the...more
A MEDIA MERGER TOO FAR?: Just a year after AT&T's purchase of DirecTV, the telecom giant announced a proposed $85.4-billion purchase of Time Warner, the nation's largest media company. The deal would bring AT&T a slew of premium content from HBO and...more
MICROSOFT BATTLES SALESFORCE TO BUY LINKEDIN: Microsoft almost bought Salesforce last year, but the deal fell apart in the late stages over pricing. After coming so close, the two companies sure did grow apart. Before long, they were locked in a...more
THE END OF LOW RATES?: Fed Chair Janet Yellen has done very little to surprise investors other than to repeatedly play up the likelihood of, and then put off, a follow-up hike to last year's baby step of bringing rates a little above zero. And Yellen...more
Next Slideshows
Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline
As Canada looks to approves Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion the battle against hardening opposition amongst some communities along its planned...
Fidel Castro: 1926-2016
Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied U.S. efforts to topple...
Revolutionary Fidel
Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.
Mourning Castro
Supporters pay tribute to Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.