Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2012 | 11:25pm IST

The top-earning models

<p>1: Gisele Bundchen remains the world's highest-earning model this year according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Brazilian supermodel earned an impressive $45 million in the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>2: Kate Moss is second with earnings of $9.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>3: Russian model Natalia Vodianova is third with $8.6 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>4: Adriana Lima earned $7.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>5: Doutzen Kroes earned $6.9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>6: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $6.6 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>7: Miranda Kerr earned $4 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>8: Lara Stone earned $3.8 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>9: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>10: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.1 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

