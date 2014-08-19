Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014 | 6:30am IST

The top-earning models

1: Gisele Bundchen remains the world's highest-earning model this year according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Brazilian supermodel earned an impressive $47 million in the last year. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2. Doutzen Kroes earned $8 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

3. Adriana Lima also earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

4. Kate Moss earned $7 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

5. Kate Upton earned $7 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall

6. Miranda Kerr earned $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7. Liu Wen earned $7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

8. Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9. Hilary Rhoda earned $5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

10. Natalia Vodianova earned $4 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

