The top-earning models
1: Gisele Bundchen remains the world's highest-earning model this year according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Brazilian supermodel earned an impressive $47 million in the last year. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
2. Doutzen Kroes earned $8 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3. Adriana Lima also earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4. Kate Moss earned $7 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
5. Kate Upton earned $7 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
6. Miranda Kerr earned $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Liu Wen earned $7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
8. Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Hilary Rhoda earned $5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
10. Natalia Vodianova earned $4 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
