The traffic stop killing of Philando Castile

Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis-area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
The four-year-old daughter of Diamond Reynolds, who was in the car when Philando Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop by police, is held by a friend during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Diamond Reynolds is recorded on a cell phone as she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton listens to a speaker at a "Black Lives Matter" protest for Philando Castile in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Demonstrators chant during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Tyree Johnson, cousin of Philando Castile, is consoled by one of Castile's co-workers at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A boy stands at a makeshift memorial at the site of the police shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile, gets a hug as people gather to protest the fatal shooting of by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
People gather outside the Governor's residence to protest the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton walks through the crowd outside the Governor's residence as people gather to protest the fatal shooting of Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A demonstrator hold placards during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A woman brings flowers to a makeshift memorial at the site of the police shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A sticker is placed on a fence pillar during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
