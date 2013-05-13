Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 14, 2013 | 2:05am IST

The trials of O.J.

<p>O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro is in the background. REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert...more

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro is in the background. REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool

Close
2 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File

Close
3 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee</p>

O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee

Close
4 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley</p>

O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Close
5 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley</p>

O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Close
6 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL</p>

O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL

Close
7 / 29
<p>FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota</p>

FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Close
8 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira</p>

O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Close
9 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department</p>

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Close
12 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool

Close
13 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Close
14 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool

Close
15 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/ Ethan Miller/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28,...more

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/ Ethan Miller/Pool

Close
17 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
19 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool

Close
20 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
21 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool

Close
22 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool

Close
23 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. REUTERS/Issac Brekken/POOL</p>

O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony...more

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. REUTERS/Issac Brekken/POOL

Close
24 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery conviction, which resulted in a sentence of nine to 33 years in prison. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery...more

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery conviction, which resulted in a sentence of nine to 33 years in prison. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Close
25 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Close
26 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Close
27 / 29
<p>Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool</p>

Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Close
28 / 29
<p>O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool</p>

O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Little people, big shows

Little people, big shows

Next Slideshows

Celebrities and their moms

Celebrities and their moms

The mothers behind these famous faces.

11 May 2013
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

Miley Cyrus tops Maxim's Hot 100 list.

10 May 2013
Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

Lagerfeld unveils his Chanel Resort 2014 line.

10 May 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.

09 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures