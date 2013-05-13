The trials of O.J.
O.J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke and son Justin, at the premiere of the movie"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles, March 16, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that he was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. look on, October 3, 1995. Fellow defense attorney Robert...more
O.J. Simpson's mug shot after surrendering to Florida authorities to face burglary and assault charges in a road rage incident, February 9, 2001. REUTERS/File
O.J. Simpson looks back into the courtroom gallery during the fourth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 12, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Wilfredo Lee
O.J. Simpson talks with his defense attorneys Craig Brand and Yale Galanter (R) before court begins in the fifth day of jury selection in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley
O.J. Simpson pushes the arms of his defense attorney Yale Galanter aside as he shows the jury how he ended an alleged "road rage" incident during his trial in Miami-Dade county court, October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley
O.J. Simpson is hugged by his defense attorney Yale Galanter after hearing a "not guilty" verdict by the jury in his "road rage" trial in Miami, October 24, 2001. REUTERS/Amy Conn-POOL
FBI agents remove boxes from O.J. Simpson's home in what the FBI said was an investigation related to a suspected ecstasy ring, in Kendal, Florida, December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Marc Serota
O.J. Simpson during an interview with Court TV anchor Catherine Crier, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira
O.J. Simpson arrives for the funeral of attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. at West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
O.J. Simpson is escorted by police as he is taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
O.J. Simpson's mug shot after his arrest in connection with an alleged armed robbery last week in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
O.J. Simpson listens to the charges against him being read out at Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Clint Karlsen/Pool
O.J. Simpson at the defense table during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool
O.J. Simpson during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/ John Locher/Pool
O.J. Simpson during the second day of a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
O.J. Simpson with co-defendants Charles Ehrlich (C) and Clarence "C.J." Stewart as they wait for an arraignment to begin at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, relating to an alleged robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room, November 28,...more
O.J. Simpson is helped out of his chair by his attorney Gabriel Grasso after he appeared in court for violating terms of his bail, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
O.J. Simpson on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
O.J. Simpson talks with his bail bondsman Jasen Reasbeck and his wife Candace Reasbeck at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/John Locher/Pool
O.J. Simpson looks at his attorney Yale Galanter on the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
O.J. Simpson and his attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Gluskoter/Pool
O.J. Simpson's sister Carmelita Durio lies on the floor after she collapsed following Simpson's conviction on all charges in his Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery trial, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Pool
O.J. Simpson listens as the judge reads his sentence at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced to at least 15 years on 12 charges, including felony...more
O.J. Simpson is handcuffed to a chair as he sits in Clark County District Court during his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. Simpson is seeking a retrial claiming that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer durng his 2008 robbery...more
O.J. Simpson looks around the courtroom during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool
O.J. Simpson listens to testimony at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool
Seats reserved for the O.J. Simpson family are pictured in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool
O.J. Simpson reacts after speaking to his attorneys in Clark County District Court during a break in his evidentiary hearing in Las Vegas, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Julie Jacobson/Pool
