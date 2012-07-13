The truckers' jamboree
Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. The Iowa 80, located along Interstate 80, is said to be the world's largest truck stop....more
Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. The Iowa 80, located along Interstate 80, is said to be the world's largest truck stop. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young girls take part in the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young girls take part in the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Festival goers walk through the parking lot of the Iowa 80 while attending the truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Festival goers walk through the parking lot of the Iowa 80 while attending the truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl purchases a snow cone during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl purchases a snow cone during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents take part in the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents take part in the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man raises the arm of his 20-month-old daughter Dezirae, a request for passing truck drivers to blow their horns, during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man raises the arm of his 20-month-old daughter Dezirae, a request for passing truck drivers to blow their horns, during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vintage Shell fuel pump is displayed at the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vintage Shell fuel pump is displayed at the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy takes photographs in the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy takes photographs in the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Truckers and local residents attend the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Truckers and local residents attend the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kameron Hays, 7, sports a mohawk hairstyle while attending the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kameron Hays, 7, sports a mohawk hairstyle while attending the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl wears her jeans partially outside her boots during the the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl wears her jeans partially outside her boots during the the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A child in a stroller is covered with a cloth depicting an image of the Statue of Liberty during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A child in a stroller is covered with a cloth depicting an image of the Statue of Liberty during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple prepares to lift their children, sitting in a stroller, after shopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop store ahead of the 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple prepares to lift their children, sitting in a stroller, after shopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop store ahead of the 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Elderly women blush while shopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop during the truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Elderly women blush while shopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop during the truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The words "Iowa 80" are seen printed on the front door of a vintage truck at the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The words "Iowa 80" are seen printed on the front door of a vintage truck at the Iowa 80 trucking museum in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Joyce Wagner sits on a bale of hay while taking part in the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Joyce Wagner sits on a bale of hay while taking part in the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young truck driver carries a pack of Marlboro cigarettes in the front pocket of a torn shirt during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young truck driver carries a pack of Marlboro cigarettes in the front pocket of a torn shirt during the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marin Page, 13, watches the festivities while lounging next to her family's truck during the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marin Page, 13, watches the festivities while lounging next to her family's truck during the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man sits near his truck after attending the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man sits near his truck after attending the Iowa 80 truck stop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple walks through the parking lot of the Iowa 80 truck stop after the 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple walks through the parking lot of the Iowa 80 truck stop after the 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
China's slimy beach
Massive and unsightly blooms of green algae periodically appear off the beaches of Qingdao, China.
Potato's ancestral home
Though known, loved and eaten around the world, not many know the ancestral home of the potato is in the Andes mountain region of South America.
New country, new life
A former salesman from Spain tries to start a new life in Germany in order to support his family with only 250 euros ($307) in his pocket.
Paralympic athletes
A few of the athletes heading to London to compete in the Paralympic Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.