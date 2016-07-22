Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 22, 2016 | 8:10am IST

The Trump family album

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Donald Trump gestures at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump Jr speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the Republican presidential nomination during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump arrives to speak during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Barron Trump (L) bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania Trump watches at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is accompanied by his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania as he speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a comment by his grandson, Donnie, 6, while Don Trump Jr. (C) lifts him at the podium during a campaign event at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his son Eric while speaking at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Eric Trump (from L-R), Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attend a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2012
Donald Trump (R) along with his children Eric (L), Ivanka (2nd L) and Donald Jr. attend a ceremony announcing a new hotel and condominium complex in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2009
Donald Trump (L) gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen, northeast Scotland June 10, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2008
Blaine Trump, former sister-in-law of Donald Trump, and actress Lynda Carter, wearing Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewellery, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2008
Donald Trump holds his son Barron as he speaks before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2007
Donald Trump (C), entrepreneur and host of the television reality series "The Apprentice" poses with his wife and children (L-R) Donald Trump, Jr., Tiffany, Donald Trump, wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Vanessa at the party following the live telecast of 'The Apprentice' season five finale in Los Angeles June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
Donald Trump (C), flanked by his children Ivanka (L) and Donald Jr., addresses the media in Chicago May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Donald Trump's bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Ivana Trump (R) arrives with her daughter Ivanka at the 'Bal de la Rose' (Rose Ball) annual charity event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Monaco, August 3, 2001. REUTERS/Pascal Deschamps

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
New York real estate businessman Donald Trump (C) leaves the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show with his then wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany, November 2, 1995 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Developer Donald Trump hams it up with his then new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York December 20, 1993. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Donald Trump watches as Marla Maples gets a kiss from Earl Sinclair of TV's 'Dinosaurs' during lunch at the Trump Plaza Hotel November 2, 1992. REUTERS/Henry Ray Abrams

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Marla Maples Trump (L), and Developer Donald Trump (R) with their family at the U.S. Tennis Open championships in New York September 7, 1994. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Ivana Trump describes the living room area to a television crew on her yacht "Ivana" as she hosts a cocktail party aboard in Cannes May 16, 2000 during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament September 7, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
