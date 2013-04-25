The Tsarnaev family
A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, and their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family
A photo, showing Tamerlan (C, bottom) Tsarnaev, accompanied by his father Anzor (L), mother Zubeidat and uncle Muhamad Suleimanov (R). REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family
The house formerly inhabited by Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Kyrgyz city of Tokmok. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, gestures during a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Anzor Tsarnaev, father of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, during an interview in Makhachkala via Reuters TV, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, speaks with police outside his home in Montgomery Village, Maryland, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Patimat Suleimanova, aunt of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, looks at photos from a family album at her house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Journalists chase Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in Makhachkala, Russia, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Anzor Tsarnaev and Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, parents of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar, take part in a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Muhamad Suleimanov, uncle of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, conducts a healing course for his clients at his house in Makhachkala, Russia, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
