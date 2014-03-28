The tunnels of Gaza
The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The entrance to a tunnel (bottom) exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The entrance to a tunnel (bottom) exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas inspect the damage after Israeli air strikes on smuggling tunnels in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas inspect the damage after Israeli air strikes on smuggling tunnels in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tunnel workers sit outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tunnel workers sit outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian relative of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka mourns as he takes a farewell look at Baraka's body, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian relative of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka mourns as he takes a farewell look at Baraka's body, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand guard inside a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand guard inside a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tunnel worker shovels sand outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A tunnel worker shovels sand outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian tunnel worker gestures as he repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian tunnel worker gestures as he repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises after an explosion at a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises after an explosion at a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem descends into a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem descends into a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinians smuggle cement outside a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians smuggle cement outside a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The starting tip of an active tunnel that supplies Gaza with gravel for construction is pictured in Rafah city, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
The starting tip of an active tunnel that supplies Gaza with gravel for construction is pictured in Rafah city, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Palestinian smuggler stands next to bags of scrap metal to be exported to Egypt through a tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian smuggler stands next to bags of scrap metal to be exported to Egypt through a tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke is seen after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on tunnels in the border of southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke is seen after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on tunnels in the border of southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An excavator operates at the site of a destroyed smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An excavator operates at the site of a destroyed smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man runs in front of a fire after an explosion in a smuggling tunnel along the borders between Rafah and Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8, 2011. The cause of the explosion was not clear. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A man runs in front of a fire after an explosion in a smuggling tunnel along the borders between Rafah and Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8, 2011. The cause of the explosion was not clear. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian smuggler holds up fish smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian smuggler holds up fish smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian smuggler stands beside boxes of ceramic tiles that were smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian smuggler stands beside boxes of ceramic tiles that were smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man walks near a tunnel linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip, at Rafah city, northeast of Cairo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man walks near a tunnel linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip, at Rafah city, northeast of Cairo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Palestinian smuggler speaks on an internal phone with the other side of a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian smuggler speaks on an internal phone with the other side of a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians survey the damage after an Israeli air strike on a smuggling tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip, along the Gaza-Egypt border, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians survey the damage after an Israeli air strike on a smuggling tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip, along the Gaza-Egypt border, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Send in the clowns
Behind the scenes at the annual World Clown convention.
Wounded by war
Inside an Afghan hospital treating the children of Kabul.
Most Facebook fans
Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.