Fri Mar 28, 2014

The tunnels of Gaza

<p>The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>The entrance to a tunnel (bottom) exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas inspect the damage after Israeli air strikes on smuggling tunnels in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Tunnel workers sit outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A Palestinian relative of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka mourns as he takes a farewell look at Baraka's body, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>Israeli soldiers stand guard inside a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A tunnel worker shovels sand outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot</p>

<p>A Palestinian tunnel worker gestures as he repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Smoke rises after an explosion at a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem descends into a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot</p>

<p>Palestinians smuggle cement outside a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>The starting tip of an active tunnel that supplies Gaza with gravel for construction is pictured in Rafah city, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A Palestinian smuggler stands next to bags of scrap metal to be exported to Egypt through a tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Smoke is seen after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on tunnels in the border of southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>An excavator operates at the site of a destroyed smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A man runs in front of a fire after an explosion in a smuggling tunnel along the borders between Rafah and Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8, 2011. The cause of the explosion was not clear. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot</p>

<p>A Palestinian smuggler holds up fish smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A Palestinian smuggler stands beside boxes of ceramic tiles that were smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A man walks near a tunnel linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip, at Rafah city, northeast of Cairo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A Palestinian smuggler speaks on an internal phone with the other side of a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinians survey the damage after an Israeli air strike on a smuggling tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip, along the Gaza-Egypt border, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Pictures