The Uighurs of China
An ethnic Uighur man walks with his goats along a farming area near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur man walks with his goats along a farming area near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants ride horses as they fight for a slaughtered goat during a Buzkashi event in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, October 19, 2013. Buzkashi is a traditional central Asian sport played between two teams of horsemen competing to...more
Participants ride horses as they fight for a slaughtered goat during a Buzkashi event in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, October 19, 2013. Buzkashi is a traditional central Asian sport played between two teams of horsemen competing to throw a beheaded goat into a scoring circle. REUTERS/China Daily
An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur farmer drives a motorcycle pulling a cart near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur farmer drives a motorcycle pulling a cart near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Imam calls on Muslim Uighurs for their afternoon prayer with a self-made iron loudspeaker on the roof of the Kuqa Mosque, the second biggest mosque in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 20, 2012. Picture taken August 20, 2012....more
An Imam calls on Muslim Uighurs for their afternoon prayer with a self-made iron loudspeaker on the roof of the Kuqa Mosque, the second biggest mosque in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 20, 2012. Picture taken August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants run as they carry their sheep during a "Running with Sheep" race in Yiwu county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 22, 2013. The event is part of a harvest celebration activity which also includes a sheep beauty contest and a...more
Participants run as they carry their sheep during a "Running with Sheep" race in Yiwu county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 22, 2013. The event is part of a harvest celebration activity which also includes a sheep beauty contest and a sheep slaughter. REUTERS/China Daily
An ethnic Uighur woman (C) hugs her son as she stands outside her house with her daughter (R) and neighbours at an old residential area of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
An ethnic Uighur woman (C) hugs her son as she stands outside her house with her daughter (R) and neighbours at an old residential area of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Uighur customers select goats at a fair on a street in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 21, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Ethnic Uighur customers select goats at a fair on a street in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 21, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
An ethnic Uighur man lies on a couch as he keeps an eye on his belongings at his newly-demolished house making way for a residential complex in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur man lies on a couch as he keeps an eye on his belongings at his newly-demolished house making way for a residential complex in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur dentist examines the teeth of a patient at a local health bureau in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur dentist examines the teeth of a patient at a local health bureau in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Uighur men walk outside a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ethnic Uighur men walk outside a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An elderly Uighur man and his grandson (C) look at pirated VCDs and DVDs at a market on the outskirts of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly Uighur man and his grandson (C) look at pirated VCDs and DVDs at a market on the outskirts of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An Uighur vendor cuts meat at a street market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Uighur vendor cuts meat at a street market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur man sits at a local market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur man sits at a local market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur child pulls a donkey near Mount Tianshan in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur child pulls a donkey near Mount Tianshan in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Mapping Buddha
Buddha statues from around the world.
Oil drilling by hand
In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich in resources, people from poor communities try to supplement their income by exploiting such resources as oil, often...
Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.
A new life with 250 euros
In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.