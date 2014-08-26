Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 27, 2014 | 2:10am IST

The Ukraine front

An Ukrainian serviceman shoots during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

An Ukrainian serviceman shoots during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman shoots during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
1 / 15
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
2 / 15
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
3 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen are seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen are seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
4 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
5 / 15
An Ukrainian serviceman walks near an unmarked grave at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman walks near an unmarked grave at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman walks near an unmarked grave at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 15
A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 15
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 15
Ukrainian servicemen sit at their positions in front of a small painting near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen sit at their positions in front of a small painting near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen sit at their positions in front of a small painting near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 15
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 15
A crater made by a shell which, according to a fighter of the Ukrainian volunteer Dnipro battalion was fired from the territory of Russia, is seen near the town of Novoazovsk, eastern Ukraine, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A crater made by a shell which, according to a fighter of the Ukrainian volunteer Dnipro battalion was fired from the territory of Russia, is seen near the town of Novoazovsk, eastern Ukraine, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A crater made by a shell which, according to a fighter of the Ukrainian volunteer Dnipro battalion was fired from the territory of Russia, is seen near the town of Novoazovsk, eastern Ukraine, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
11 / 15
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 15
A girl gives a flower to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A girl gives a flower to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A girl gives a flower to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 15
New volunteers of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" stand during a ceremony, where they will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

New volunteers of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" stand during a ceremony, where they will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
New volunteers of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" stand during a ceremony, where they will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 15
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014....more

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Far from home

Far from home

Next Slideshows

Far from home

Far from home

The plight of Iraq's Yazidi sect.

27 Aug 2014
Gaza fighting continues

Gaza fighting continues

The war enters its seventh week.

26 Aug 2014
Funeral for Michael Brown

Funeral for Michael Brown

A community mourns the death the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

26 Aug 2014
Fighting Ebola

Fighting Ebola

Quarantines and travel bans are imposed as West Africa tries to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.

26 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures