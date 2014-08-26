The Ukraine front
An Ukrainian serviceman shoots during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Ukrainian servicemen are seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Ukrainian serviceman walks near an unmarked grave at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen sit at their positions in front of a small painting near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A crater made by a shell which, according to a fighter of the Ukrainian volunteer Dnipro battalion was fired from the territory of Russia, is seen near the town of Novoazovsk, eastern Ukraine, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A girl gives a flower to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
New volunteers of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" stand during a ceremony, where they will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014....more
Next Slideshows
Far from home
The plight of Iraq's Yazidi sect.
Gaza fighting continues
The war enters its seventh week.
Funeral for Michael Brown
A community mourns the death the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.
Fighting Ebola
Quarantines and travel bans are imposed as West Africa tries to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.