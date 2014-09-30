Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 1, 2014 | 2:40am IST

The Umbrella Revolution

A man walks by a barricade of metal fence and umbrellas on a street at the central financial district, near the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks by a barricade of metal fence and umbrellas on a street at the central financial district, near the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A man walks by a barricade of metal fence and umbrellas on a street at the central financial district, near the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 22
A protester walks in tear gas fired by riot policemen after thousands of protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A protester walks in tear gas fired by riot policemen after thousands of protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A protester walks in tear gas fired by riot policemen after thousands of protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 22
Umbrellas used by protesters are seen at a site where they blocked the main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Umbrellas used by protesters are seen at a site where they blocked the main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Umbrellas used by protesters are seen at a site where they blocked the main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 22
Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 22
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 22
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 22
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 22
A protester draws on an umbrella with Chinese characters reading "true elections" (in white) during a rally blocking the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester draws on an umbrella with Chinese characters reading "true elections" (in white) during a rally blocking the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A protester draws on an umbrella with Chinese characters reading "true elections" (in white) during a rally blocking the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 22
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 22
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 22
A poster with a drawing of an umbrella with the Chinese characters "peace" is displayed at a rally as protesters block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A poster with a drawing of an umbrella with the Chinese characters "peace" is displayed at a rally as protesters block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A poster with a drawing of an umbrella with the Chinese characters "peace" is displayed at a rally as protesters block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 22
Protesters rally next to an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters rally next to an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Protesters rally next to an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 22
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 22
A riot policeman uses pepper spray during a clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A riot policeman uses pepper spray during a clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A riot policeman uses pepper spray during a clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 22
Protesters carry umbrellas to try to protect themselves from being pepper-sprayed during a confrontation with the police in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters carry umbrellas to try to protect themselves from being pepper-sprayed during a confrontation with the police in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Protesters carry umbrellas to try to protect themselves from being pepper-sprayed during a confrontation with the police in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 22
Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 22
Pro-democracy students shout as they are surrounded by police during a confrontation at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy students shout as they are surrounded by police during a confrontation at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Pro-democracy students shout as they are surrounded by police during a confrontation at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 22
A man takes picture of umbrellas and signs placed along a main street at Mongkok shopping district, which was occupied by protesters, in Hong Kong September 30,2014. One of the signs reads: "Shame of the Hong Kong Government." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man takes picture of umbrellas and signs placed along a main street at Mongkok shopping district, which was occupied by protesters, in Hong Kong September 30,2014. One of the signs reads: "Shame of the Hong Kong Government." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A man takes picture of umbrellas and signs placed along a main street at Mongkok shopping district, which was occupied by protesters, in Hong Kong September 30,2014. One of the signs reads: "Shame of the Hong Kong Government." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 22
Protesters walk past an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters walk past an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Protesters walk past an umbrella as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
19 / 22
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 22
A man holds a sign which read 'For democracy with peace' as protesters block a street near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man holds a sign which read 'For democracy with peace' as protesters block a street near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A man holds a sign which read 'For democracy with peace' as protesters block a street near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 22
Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from September.

01 Oct 2014
Modi with U.S. industry captains

Modi with U.S. industry captains

PM Narendra Modi meets leaders of American companies.

30 Sep 2014
The Syrian-Turkish border

The Syrian-Turkish border

The increasing tension along the Turkish-Syrian border.

30 Sep 2014
Hong Kong demands democracy

Hong Kong demands democracy

Students clash with police in Hong Kong.

29 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures