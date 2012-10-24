Edition:
Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2012 | 6:45pm IST

The U.N.'s Gangnam Style

<p>South Korean singer Psy (R) practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

<p>Psy laughs as he practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy of the dance hit "Gangnam Style" smiles as he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" bows to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon smile after practicing some "Gangnam Style" dance steps during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with South Korean singer Psy (2nd L) during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy (3rd R) of dance hit "Gangnam Style" arrives to hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Psy of dance hit "Gangnam Style" signs a guest book while he attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

