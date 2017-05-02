The U.S.-Mexico border now
A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United States is interrupted, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A shoe and clothes pins are seen on a clothes line next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
U.S. border patrol agents detain a man after he was spotted crossing illegally into the United States along the Mexican border near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The border fence between Mexico and the United States is pictured near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men run on the banks of the Rio Bravo and the natural border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The writing on the pedestrian bridge reads "Water for Life." REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A U.S. border patrol agent keeps watch along the fence next to the Mexican border in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Three men from India jump the fence from Mexico and give themselves up to U.S. border patrol agents in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. border patrol agents patrol at night along the border wall next to Mexico in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexican from the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Robert Stine looks out over the border wall and a small portion of his stations patrol area from the top of a hill near Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country in San Ysidro, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali,...more
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico. The event was organized by a Human...more
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A U.S. Border patrol agent opens a gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow vehicles pass in El Paso, U.S.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.