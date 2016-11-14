Edition:
Mon Nov 14, 2016

The U.S.-Mexico border now

A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
1 / 20
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
2 / 20
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
3 / 20
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
4 / 20
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
5 / 20
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
6 / 20
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
7 / 20
A boy looks at U.S. workers building a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
8 / 20
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico, October 29, 2016. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
9 / 20
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
10 / 20
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
11 / 20
A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
12 / 20
A Cochise County Sheriff officer stands along the border fence between the United States and Mexico during a photo opportunity with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (not pictured) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
13 / 20
Children ride a bicycle past graffiti against U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump along Mexico's northern border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
14 / 20
An excavator removes a fence, which will be replace by a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 26, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
15 / 20
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, November 12, 2016. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
16 / 20
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
17 / 20
People are seen next to a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
18 / 20
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
19 / 20
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
20 / 20
