Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 13, 2013 | 10:45am IST

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit

<p>Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 8
<p>Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in...more

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 8
<p>Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 8
<p>Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, smiles as his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, stands behind him during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, smiles as his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, stands behind him during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11,...more

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, smiles as his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, stands behind him during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 8
<p>Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 8
<p>Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 8
<p>Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
7 / 8
<p>Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, January 13, 2013

Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A selection of our best pictures from across the country in the last seven days.

12 Jan 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

12 Jan 2013
Roadside Grooming in India

Roadside Grooming in India

Pictures of India's barbers on the roadside.

11 Jan 2013
Homes torched in Kenya

Homes torched in Kenya

At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

11 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast