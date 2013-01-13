The Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in...more
Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, smiles as his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, stands behind him during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11,...more
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
