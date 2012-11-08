The Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, uses a leaf blower to clear away debris before dawn at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, uses a leaf blower to clear away debris before dawn at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America pauses during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure the memorial is cleaned every week....more
A member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America pauses during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure the memorial is cleaned every week. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown as cleaning volunteers gather before dawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown as cleaning volunteers gather before dawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Water drops cling to names etched in black granite after a cleaning session at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Water drops cling to names etched in black granite after a cleaning session at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mario Mirarchi, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mario Mirarchi, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America leave the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning session in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America leave the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning session in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wellington Moy of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America hoses down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteers scrub the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteers scrub the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A guide booklet, listing the 58,272 names that are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is shown in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bill Bennett (L), the president of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, leads a moment of silence after a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bill Bennett (L), the president of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, leads a moment of silence after a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite and sidewalk of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington,...more
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite and sidewalk of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky chats with Bill Gray, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron more
U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky chats with Bill Gray, a member of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kenny Titcomb of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America looks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kenny Titcomb of Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America looks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial after a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Christmas wreath is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Christmas wreath is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A United States flag, with a military dog tag, is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A United States flag, with a military dog tag, is shown at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue is shown in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue is shown in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012....more
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Stephanie Pecovsky, a volunteer working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, scrubs the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a pre-dawn cleaning in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue (R) is shown looking towards Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (L) in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sculptor Frederick Hart's "The Three Soldiers" statue (R) is shown looking towards Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (L) in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
United States Air Force volunteers fatigues and combat boots are seen while working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
United States Air Force volunteers fatigues and combat boots are seen while working with Chapter 641 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, during a pre-dawn cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Life in Cartagena
A look at life in the Colombian city at the center of a prostitution scandal with the U.S. Secret Service.
Music in war-weary Kashmir
In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping...
Nor'easter brings new misery
A winter storm hits the areas devastated by Sandy.
Athens ablaze
Another anti-austerity protest turns violent in Greece.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.