Pictures | Thu Sep 22, 2016 | 8:15pm IST

The view from Trump's motorcade

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters drive past the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Supporters watch Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A girl gestures towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as his motorcade departed a campaign visit to the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A resident gives the thumbs down as the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump passes through the City of Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's supporters stand by the roadside as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's motorcade leaves a fundraising event in Orlando, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Protestors hold signs as they stand by the road as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrives outside a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A truck advertising Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Syria's unraveling truce

Next Slideshows

Syria's unraveling truce

Syria's unraveling truce

The fragile ceasefire in Syria appears to have come apart, as ground battles rage and an air strike hits an aid convoy.

22 Sep 2016
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

21 Sep 2016
Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.

21 Sep 2016
Anger over North Carolina police shooting

Anger over North Carolina police shooting

Protests erupt after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

21 Sep 2016

