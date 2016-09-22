The view from Trump's motorcade
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters drive past the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters watch Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl gestures towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as his motorcade departed a campaign visit to the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A resident gives the thumbs down as the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump passes through the City of Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's supporters stand by the roadside as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's motorcade leaves a fundraising event in Orlando, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protestors hold signs as they stand by the road as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade arrives outside a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A truck advertising Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
