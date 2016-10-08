The view of Trump from abroad

Traditional nativity "Caganer" figurines depicting Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen at a factory in Torroella de Montgri, northern Spain, September 26, 2016. The figurines depicted in the act of defecation are a tradition mostly in Spain's...more

Traditional nativity "Caganer" figurines depicting Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen at a factory in Torroella de Montgri, northern Spain, September 26, 2016. The figurines depicted in the act of defecation are a tradition mostly in Spain's Catalonia region and are used in nativity scenes depicting the city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close