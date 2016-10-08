The view of Trump from abroad
Israeli soldiers are seen next to a bus stop covered with posters from the Israeli branch of the Republican party campaign in favor of Donald Trump, near the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Ariel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A carnival float with papier-mache caricature mocking Donald Trump is displayed at the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Traditional nativity "Caganer" figurines depicting Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen at a factory in Torroella de Montgri, northern Spain, September 26, 2016. The figurines depicted in the act of defecation are a tradition mostly in Spain's...more
A demonstrator holds a placard of Donald Trump during a refugees welcome march in London, Britain March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A pinata depicting Donald Trump hangs outside a workshop in Reynosa, Mexico, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Peruvian shamans holding a poster of Donald Trump perform a ritual of predictions for the new year at Morro Solar hill in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) supporter wears a UKIP badge on a t-shirt featuring Donald Trump, at the party's annual conference in Bournemouth, Britain, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mexican comics, one of them dressed as Donald Trump (front C), poke fun at the candidate during a play entitled "Sons of Trump" at the Aldana theater in Mexico City, Mexico October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Campaigners pose on a 'United To Stop Trump' cardboard wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
British artist James Ostrer poses beside a photo taken by him of his creation entitled "Emotional Download", which depicts Donald Trump, as part of his series "The Ego System", during an art exhibition in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2016....more
Campaigners pose with 'Stop Trump' signs in front of the Brandenburg Gate to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A sticker depicting Donald Trump is seen on a post in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Campaigners pose on a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
