The Vikings of Spain
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in northwestern Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel...more
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A woman dressed as a Viking drinks local red wine during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man and a woman dressed up as a Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Men dressed up as Vikings shout during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira, Spain August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
