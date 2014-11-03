Edition:
The Virgin Galactic crash site

Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites inspect wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A small bit of wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo lies in the desert near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Sheriff's deputies look at a piece of debris near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo lies by a road near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Investigators pick up wreckage of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo along a railroad track near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The Virgin Galactic hanger is seen at Mojave airport in Mojave, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Investigators from the NTSB inspect wreckage at one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites look for debris from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo in the desert near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Orange flags mark small pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Investigators from the NTSB and Scale Composites inspect wreckage at one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Investigators from the NTSB walk through one of the debris fields of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Investigators pick up pieces of wreckage along a railroad track from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A piece of debris is seen near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
