Pictures | Fri Feb 19, 2016 | 3:20am IST

The voters of Niger

Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Young supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou cheer at a rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Elections are only days away in Niger, a landlocked, impoverished country on the edge of the Sahara Desert. But it won�t be polling day for everyone. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. The former French colony has a population of 19 million. However only the 7.5 million whose names appear on the electoral register will be able to cast their votes in the presidential and legislative poll on February 21. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A supporter of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou wears his name written on her forehead at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. Many supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou dress in pink in the run-up to the elections in Niger. The country is a major uranium producer and Western ally in a regional fight against Islamist militants including Nigeria's Boko Haram. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
The name "Issoufou" is seen spelled out at a campaign rally for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. While the opposition accuses Issoufou of becoming increasingly authoritarian, the government underscores the need for order amid security threats - including an alleged attempt to topple Issoufou in December. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou dance at a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou wear body paint at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Supporters of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally for Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Supporters of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou cheer at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A security officer sleeps with his gun next to him on the roof of the headquarters of MDR-Tarna political party in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A supporter of incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou poses for a picture at a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A boy walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidates in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Supporters of the PNDS-Tarayya pose for a picture wearing party t-shirts in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Security guards stand next to a campaign poster for incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou at Issoufou's campaign headquarters in Niamey, Niger, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
