The wallet-friendly ride
A cyclist mounts his bike as he heads towards Sydney's central business district October 14, 2009. Hundreds of Sydney residents participated in Ride-to-Work day, supported by the city's council, who plan to increase cycling in the city by 500 percent...more
A man rides a bicycle during snowfall in downtown Bologna, central Italy February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Riders take the start of the first stage of Paris-Nice cycling race between Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines and Contres, France, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man rides his bicycle past container trucks, that have come from all over the country to protest against the rising price of diesel, in front of Mexico City's San Lazaro legislative palace, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer more
Kkairy, nicknamed Michael, jumps over bicycles as he roller skates near the court house in Benghazi May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Duncan Berry holds the door open as his children Jemima (L) and Hugo choose books from the village phone box in Marton cum Grafton, northern England October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A couple sit on a bench next to their bicycles on a late afternoon at Richmond Park in London, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on a pedestrian bridge on Valentine's Day in central Beijing February 14, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Policemen stand guard near the bicycles which were to be awarded to the winners of the bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (311 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A cyclist rides his bike past the spray of a sprinkler in a public garden on a hot summer day in Zurich July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Steve Johnson of Ashburn, Virginia works on his suntan as temperatures soar above seasonal averages, as a plane lands at Reagan National Airport in Washington September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Bolivian indigenous couple ride on a bicycle in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, August 10, 2008.REUTERS/David Mercado
Anton Sidorov performs during a freestyle bicycle competition as part of Day of the City celebrations in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Cyclists carry their bicycles as they participate in World Car Free Day in Brasilia, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A cyclist rides his bicycle on frozen river near Ragana, Latvia, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man cycles past a Cuban flag in Havana November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man carries an umbrella while riding a bicycle through the rain in Singapore March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman rides a tricycle bearing a newly purchased couch along a main road in central Beijing October 14, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Boys look at the eruption of Mount Merapi volcano in Manisrenggo village, in the Klaten district of Indonesia's central Java province November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo
A rider holds up his bicycle in front of the pyramids before the Tour d'Afrique 2010 cycling race in Cairo January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
A BMX rider practices during the "Extreme Playgrounds" international BMX contest in Berlin November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man wearing a t-shirt with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama inflates his bicycle tyre at an open-air garage in Nyang'oma Kogelo shopping centre, 430 km (367 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more
Shadows are seen on a wall near the Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing, December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A couple kisses on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
