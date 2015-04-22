Edition:
The war at home

An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Residents inspect blood stains after what activists said was shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on Saad Al-Ansari school in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighborhood, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Civil defense members put out a fire amid damage in a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A man reacts carrying a dead child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town, north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A man reacts as he looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A woman reacts at a site hit by what activists said were an airstrike by forced loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
An injured man walks amid debris as residents reacts at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A man inspects the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad inside a vegetable market in the al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo city at night, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A man searches for belongings in a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A woman holds the hands of a girl who survived what activists said was a surface-to-surface missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A boy reacts over his father's dead body as his mother mourns, at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A man walks on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Qastal Harami in the old city of Aleppo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Dead bodies lie on the ground after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town , north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A man holds two young girls reacting as they rush out from a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A man rides a motorcycle at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib city, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Residents help a woman amidst the rubble of her house after her family died at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by warplanes operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Civil defence members carry the body of a girl who was killed after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Maadi district, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A civil defence member tries to put out a fire inside a damaged building after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Residents inspect the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad inside a vegetable market in the al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Residents pack their belongings inside a pick-up truck before fleeing Zabdin village fearing shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the village, Damascus suburb, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Residents monitor an injured child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town, north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A man inspects a damaged site hit by what activists said were an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A woman reacts while civil defence members carry her dead child after what activists said was shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bab Al-Nairab district, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A man gestures as he shouts for gathered people to dismiss after what activists said were an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the village of Sarmin in Idlib province, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
