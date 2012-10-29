Edition:
The war for votes

<p>Volunteers for President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign works the phones at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>President Barack Obama makes calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Linda Santini, a volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks with undecided voter Bob Belanger (L) about his vote as she canvasses the neighborhood in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>International Represent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Kevin Cash holds onto a highlighted route showing the homes of union workers he will talk to as he canvasses for President Barack Obama during a "Get Out the Vote Walk" in Manchester, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks with volunteers welcoming back World War Two and Korean War veterans from an honor flight, at the airport in Swanton, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama leans beside the office door at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Union members prepare to head out for a day of canvassing at the Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada October 29, 2012. The union is canvassing union homes urging members to vote early for President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stand next to a vehicle with Romney's name displayed on the door during a campaign rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Mesa, Arizona October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A volunteer for NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire puts an address label on a mailer which reads, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Volunteer Jay Downs makes phone calls in support of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Volunteers, many from Los Angeles, head into an "Obama for President" field office for a training session in Las Vegas, Nevada October 27, 2012. The volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods to encourage early voting. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire volunteer Gail Laker-Phelps (L) and NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire Campaign Director Melissa Bernardin put address labels mailers which read, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A cardboard cut-out of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>A roll of "I Voted Today" stickers await early voters at a polling station in downtown Washington October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

