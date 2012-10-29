The war for votes
Volunteers for President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Volunteers for President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign works the phones at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign works the phones at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
President Barack Obama makes calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama makes calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Linda Santini, a volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks with undecided voter Bob Belanger (L) about his vote as she canvasses the neighborhood in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26,...more
Linda Santini, a volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks with undecided voter Bob Belanger (L) about his vote as she canvasses the neighborhood in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
International Represent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Kevin Cash holds onto a highlighted route showing the homes of union workers he will talk to as he canvasses for President Barack Obama during a "Get Out the Vote Walk"...more
International Represent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Kevin Cash holds onto a highlighted route showing the homes of union workers he will talk to as he canvasses for President Barack Obama during a "Get Out the Vote Walk" in Manchester, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks with volunteers welcoming back World War Two and Korean War veterans from an honor flight, at the airport in Swanton, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder...more
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks with volunteers welcoming back World War Two and Korean War veterans from an honor flight, at the airport in Swanton, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama leans beside the office door at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama leans beside the office door at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Union members prepare to head out for a day of canvassing at the Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada October 29, 2012. The union is canvassing union homes urging members to vote early for President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Steve...more
Union members prepare to head out for a day of canvassing at the Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada October 29, 2012. The union is canvassing union homes urging members to vote early for President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stand next to a vehicle with Romney's name displayed on the door during a campaign rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Mesa, Arizona October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stand next to a vehicle with Romney's name displayed on the door during a campaign rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Mesa, Arizona October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A volunteer for NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire puts an address label on a mailer which reads, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A volunteer for NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire puts an address label on a mailer which reads, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Volunteer Jay Downs makes phone calls in support of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Volunteer Jay Downs makes phone calls in support of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Volunteers, many from Los Angeles, head into an "Obama for President" field office for a training session in Las Vegas, Nevada October 27, 2012. The volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods to encourage early voting. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Volunteers, many from Los Angeles, head into an "Obama for President" field office for a training session in Las Vegas, Nevada October 27, 2012. The volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods to encourage early voting. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire volunteer Gail Laker-Phelps (L) and NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire Campaign Director Melissa Bernardin put address labels mailers which read, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October...more
NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire volunteer Gail Laker-Phelps (L) and NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire Campaign Director Melissa Bernardin put address labels mailers which read, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A cardboard cut-out of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A cardboard cut-out of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A roll of "I Voted Today" stickers await early voters at a polling station in downtown Washington October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A roll of "I Voted Today" stickers await early voters at a polling station in downtown Washington October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
At the mall
The economy may be slowing, but there is no dearth of people going to the mall in search of a favourite brand or just to kill time.
World Series
The San Francisco Giants win the World Series.
Vettel wins Indian GP
Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel wins his fourth consecutive Formula One championship with the Indian Grand Prix.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.