The war on polio

<p>An Afghan refugee woman waits her turn to receive a drop of polio vaccine for her child at the United Nations supported camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

An Afghan refugee woman waits her turn to receive a drop of polio vaccine for her child at the United Nations supported camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay with their daughter Ashley Nicole (in bathing suit) and son Rain Irish during Easter Sunday, in Manila, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay with their daughter Ashley Nicole (in bathing suit) and son Rain Irish during Easter Sunday, in Manila, April 24, 2011....more

<p>A girl cries as she waits for a Polio vaccine shot in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A girl cries as she waits for a Polio vaccine shot in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

<p>Lopez Vidal, 10, (R), who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Lopez Vidal, 10, (R), who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly more

<p>A local health worker carries vaccination kits at a distribution centre ahead of the start of a nationwide polio immunization campaign, in Lagos, Nigeria, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

A local health worker carries vaccination kits at a distribution centre ahead of the start of a nationwide polio immunization campaign, in Lagos, Nigeria, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A Cambodian boy who suffers from polio wears prosthetics he received at the Handicap International physical rehabilitation centre in Takeo, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A Cambodian boy who suffers from polio wears prosthetics he received at the Handicap International physical rehabilitation centre in Takeo, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Chhatu Sha, who is suffering from polio, crawls inside his house in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, India, June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Chhatu Sha, who is suffering from polio, crawls inside his house in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, India, June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr...more

<p>A nurse shows polio vaccines at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera </p>

A nurse shows polio vaccines at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

<p>A child receives a dose of polio vaccine for children under the age of five, during the first day of a national three-day campaign against polio in Sanaa, Yemen, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

A child receives a dose of polio vaccine for children under the age of five, during the first day of a national three-day campaign against polio in Sanaa, Yemen, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Youths suffering from polio sit and stand by a wall at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Youths suffering from polio sit and stand by a wall at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Polio patient Rukhsana, 32, begs with her eight-month old boy Waheed outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Polio patient Rukhsana, 32, begs with her eight-month old boy Waheed outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Arnaud Bivilia, who suffers from polio, stands at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Arnaud Bivilia, who suffers from polio, stands at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A youth suffering from polio does a hand stand on his crutches as others dance at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A youth suffering from polio does a hand stand on his crutches as others dance at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A girl afflicted by polio jokes with friends inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A girl afflicted by polio jokes with friends inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Alimin, a polio survivor, drags himself while begging in the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Alimin, a polio survivor, drags himself while begging in the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A child cries as he is given a polio vaccine in Baghdad's Sadr City, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem </p>

A child cries as he is given a polio vaccine in Baghdad's Sadr City, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

<p>Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson </p>

A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

<p>A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

