The war on polio
A girl receives polio vaccination outside her house in Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, November 9, 2015. According to local media, Yemen started on Monday a three-day house-to-house polio vaccination campaign that aims to target around five million...more
A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay during Easter Sunday, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A child afflicted by polio lies by makeshift crutches and braces at the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 20, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girl cries as she waits for a Polio vaccine shot in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Jean-Pierre Kalikunshe, 10, who has had surgery to correct a deformed leg, sits on a bed at the Heal Africa hospital in Goma in eastern Congo, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Lopez Vidal, who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A local health worker carries vaccination kits at a distribution centre ahead of the start of a nationwide polio immunization campaign, in Lagos, Nigeria, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Cambodian boy who suffers from polio wears prosthetics he received at the Handicap International physical rehabilitation centre in Takeo, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A medical worker administers polio drops to an infant at a hospital during the pulse polio immunization program in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Arnaud Bivilia, who suffers from polio, stands at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A boy cries as his father holds him still for a polio vaccination in Sanaa, Yemen, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A polio vaccinator administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
A girl afflicted by polio jokes with friends inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson
A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian boy receives polio vaccine at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
