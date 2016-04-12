Edition:
The war on polio

A girl receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A girl receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at the door step of her family home in Karachi, Pakistan, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A girl receives polio vaccine drops at the door step of her family home in Karachi, Pakistan, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at the door step of her family home in Karachi, Pakistan, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A girl reacts as she receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl reacts as she receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A girl reacts as she receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay during Easter Sunday, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay during Easter Sunday, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2011
Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay during Easter Sunday, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A child afflicted by polio lies by makeshift crutches and braces at the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 20, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A child afflicted by polio lies by makeshift crutches and braces at the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 20, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2006
A child afflicted by polio lies by makeshift crutches and braces at the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 20, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Jean-Pierre Kalikunshe, 10, who has had surgery to correct a deformed leg, sits on a bed at the Heal Africa hospital in Goma in eastern Congo, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Jean-Pierre Kalikunshe, 10, who has had surgery to correct a deformed leg, sits on a bed at the Heal Africa hospital in Goma in eastern Congo, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
Jean-Pierre Kalikunshe, 10, who has had surgery to correct a deformed leg, sits on a bed at the Heal Africa hospital in Goma in eastern Congo, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Lopez Vidal, who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Lopez Vidal, who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2006
Lopez Vidal, who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2006
A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, December 30, 2006
Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2008
Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A polio vaccinator administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A polio vaccinator administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A polio vaccinator administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr...more

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2006
Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2006
A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson
A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2006
A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
