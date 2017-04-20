The 'weed nuns' of California

California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (L), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, sit with their pets in the garden at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. "A sister becomes a sister...more

California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (L), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, sit with their pets in the garden at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. "A sister becomes a sister through a commercial relationship and earning a wage or a commission and we want to grow this way because we want to free the women, we don't want to make them more dependent," said Christine Meeusen. She said the group had roughly $750,000 in sales last year, the most since it started selling products in January 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

