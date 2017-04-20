The 'weed nuns' of California
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. Based near the town of Merced in the Central Valley, which produces over half of the...more
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, lights a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. The sisterhood stresses that its seven members, despite the moniker, do not belong to any order of the Catholic Church. Meeusen adopted the nun...more
California "weed nun" India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, trims hemp in the kitchen at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. The group says its Holy Trinity is the marijuana plant, specifically hemp, a strain of marijuana that...more
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (L), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, sit with their pets in the garden at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. "A sister becomes a sister...more
California "weed nun" India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, carries hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, sit with their pets in the garden at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, who goes by the name Sister Kate, smells hemp in the kitchen at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. Meeusen adopted the nun persona after she took part in an Occupy Wall Street protest in 2011...more
Hemp is hung to dry at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (L), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, trim hemp in the kitchen at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, ladles CBD salve made from hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, pours CBD salve made from hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (L), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, trim hemp in the kitchen at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, opens a bag of hemp in the kitchen at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, takes hemp out of the refrigerator at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (L), Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, check hemp that is drying at Sisters of the Valley near...more
Name badges are seen in the office of Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, checks hemp that is drying at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, trims hemp in the kitchen at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate (R), adjusts the habit of India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, who goes by the name Sister Kate, poses for a portrait with hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hemp is seen in bags at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California "weed nun" Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, holds soap made from hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes...
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.