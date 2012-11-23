Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 24, 2012 | 2:50am IST

The weight of history

<p>A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. Cao became the first European to set foot in the city of Cacheu, where the Portuguese would establish a slave trading port in 1480. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. Cao became the first European to set foot in the city of Cacheu, where the Portuguese would establish a slave trading port...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. Cao became the first European to set foot in the city of Cacheu, where the Portuguese would establish a slave trading port in 1480. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 35
<p>The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 35
<p>Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 35
<p>Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in military uniform at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in military uniform at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. ...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in military uniform at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 35
<p>A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 35
<p>Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Bangura joined the anti-colonial rebels at 21 and was part of a delegation that met with the Foreign Minister of China in 1960. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Bangura joined the anti-colonial rebels at 21 and was part of a delegation that met with the Foreign Minister...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Bangura joined the anti-colonial rebels at 21 and was part of a delegation that met with the Foreign Minister of China in 1960. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 35
<p>Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambu was 18 when she joined the anti-colonial rebels as a cook. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambu was 18 when she joined the anti-colonial rebels as a cook. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambu was 18 when she joined the anti-colonial rebels as a cook. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 35
<p>The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Portuguese graveyard in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Portuguese graveyard in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Portuguese graveyard in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 35
<p>Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. In 1969, Diakite lost his leg in a mine blast set by the Portuguese army. Today there are still live mines in Guinea-Bissau's countryside, which were planted by the Portuguese during the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. In 1969, Diakite lost his leg in a mine blast set by the Portuguese army. Today there are still live mines in...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. In 1969, Diakite lost his leg in a mine blast set by the Portuguese army. Today there are still live mines in Guinea-Bissau's countryside, which were planted by the Portuguese during the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 35
<p>A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941 the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941 the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau....more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941 the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 35
<p>Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Pensions range from $30 to $400 per month. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Pensions range from $30 to $400 per month. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Pensions range from $30 to $400 per month. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 35
<p>Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 35
<p>Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, October 30, 2012. No Pintcha was founded after independence and refers to a phrase commonly used during the anti-colonial war. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, October 30, 2012. No Pintcha was founded after independence and refers to a phrase commonly used during the anti-colonial war. REUTERS/Joe Penney more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, October 30, 2012. No Pintcha was founded after independence and refers to a phrase commonly used during the anti-colonial war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 35
<p>A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 35
<p>A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 35
<p>Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During colonialism, the printers produced Portuguese colonial newsletters. After independence they printed the state newspaper and official bulletins.REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During colonialism, the printers produced Portuguese colonial newsletters. After independence they printed the state newspaper and official...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During colonialism, the printers produced Portuguese colonial newsletters. After independence they printed the state newspaper and official bulletins.REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 35
<p>Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 35
<p>A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 35
<p>Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 2012. The Portuguese established a slave trading base in Cacheu in the 1500s, their first activity in what is modern-day Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 2012. The Portuguese established a slave trading base in Cacheu in the 1500s, their first activity in what is modern-day Guinea-Bissau. ...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 2012. The Portuguese established a slave trading base in Cacheu in the 1500s, their first activity in what is modern-day Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
19 / 35
<p>Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973 - international recognition came one year later. There are no markers to signify the importance of this date in Lugadjol. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973 - international recognition came one year later. There are no markers to signify the importance of this date in Lugadjol. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 35
<p>Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941, the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941, the Portuguese moved to the...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941, the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 35
<p>A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 35
<p>A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 the Portuguese police killed over 50 Guinean dockers who were protesting over pay and working conditions, marking the start of violence in the country's independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 the Portuguese police killed over 50 Guinean dockers who were protesting over pay and working conditions, marking the start of violence in the...more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 the Portuguese police killed over 50 Guinean dockers who were protesting over pay and working conditions, marking the start of violence in the country's independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 35
<p>Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 35
<p>Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
25 / 35
<p>People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independence, many young people in Guinea-Bissau still face crushing poverty and little gainful employment. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independence, many young people in Guinea-Bissau still face crushing poverty and little gainful employment. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independence, many young people in Guinea-Bissau still face crushing poverty and little gainful employment. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
26 / 35
<p>Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
27 / 35
<p>A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. The complex was built in 2003. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. The complex was built in 2003. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. The complex was built in 2003. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
28 / 35
<p>A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
29 / 35
<p>Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundabout in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundabout in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundabout in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
30 / 35
<p>Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilots on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilots on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilots on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
31 / 35
<p>The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
32 / 35
<p>Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
33 / 35
<p>A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Saturday, November 24, 2012

A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
34 / 35
<p>Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region, November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region, November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973....more

Saturday, November 24, 2012

Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region, November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Gaza conflict

Gaza conflict

Next Slideshows

Gaza conflict

Gaza conflict

Images from inside the Gaza Strip and Israel.

22 Nov 2012
Life in Old Delhi

Life in Old Delhi

Images of daily life in the Indian capital's old quarters.

22 Nov 2012
Indians cheer death of Kasab

Indians cheer death of Kasab

India executed Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor of a militant squad that killed 166 people in a rampage through Mumbai in 2008.

21 Nov 2012
Bollywood Style

Bollywood Style

Personalities from the Indian film industry caught on camera.

20 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast