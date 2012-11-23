The weight of history
A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. Cao became the first European to set foot in the city of Cacheu, where the Portuguese would establish a slave trading port...more
A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. Cao became the first European to set foot in the city of Cacheu, where the Portuguese would establish a slave trading port in 1480. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages...more
The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in military uniform at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. ...more
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in military uniform at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of...more
A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Bangura joined the anti-colonial rebels at 21 and was part of a delegation that met with the Foreign Minister...more
Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Bangura joined the anti-colonial rebels at 21 and was part of a delegation that met with the Foreign Minister of China in 1960. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambu was 18 when she joined the anti-colonial rebels as a cook. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambu was 18 when she joined the anti-colonial rebels as a cook. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Portuguese graveyard in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Portuguese graveyard in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. In 1969, Diakite lost his leg in a mine blast set by the Portuguese army. Today there are still live mines in...more
Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. In 1969, Diakite lost his leg in a mine blast set by the Portuguese army. Today there are still live mines in Guinea-Bissau's countryside, which were planted by the Portuguese during the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941 the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau....more
A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941 the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Pensions range from $30 to $400 per month. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Pensions range from $30 to $400 per month. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, October 30, 2012. No Pintcha was founded after independence and refers to a phrase commonly used during the anti-colonial war. REUTERS/Joe Penney more
Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, October 30, 2012. No Pintcha was founded after independence and refers to a phrase commonly used during the anti-colonial war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During colonialism, the printers produced Portuguese colonial newsletters. After independence they printed the state newspaper and official...more
Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During colonialism, the printers produced Portuguese colonial newsletters. After independence they printed the state newspaper and official bulletins.REUTERS/Joe Penney
Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 2012. The Portuguese established a slave trading base in Cacheu in the 1500s, their first activity in what is modern-day Guinea-Bissau. ...more
Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 2012. The Portuguese established a slave trading base in Cacheu in the 1500s, their first activity in what is modern-day Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September...more
Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973 - international recognition came one year later. There are no markers to signify the importance of this date in Lugadjol. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941, the Portuguese moved to the...more
Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941, the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the...more
A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 the Portuguese police killed over 50 Guinean dockers who were protesting over pay and working conditions, marking the start of violence in the...more
A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 the Portuguese police killed over 50 Guinean dockers who were protesting over pay and working conditions, marking the start of violence in the country's independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independence, many young people in Guinea-Bissau still face crushing poverty and little gainful employment. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independence, many young people in Guinea-Bissau still face crushing poverty and little gainful employment. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. The complex was built in 2003. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. The complex was built in 2003. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundabout in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundabout in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilots on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilots on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region, November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973....more
Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region, November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Gaza conflict
Images from inside the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Life in Old Delhi
Images of daily life in the Indian capital's old quarters.
Indians cheer death of Kasab
India executed Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor of a militant squad that killed 166 people in a rampage through Mumbai in 2008.
Bollywood Style
Personalities from the Indian film industry caught on camera.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.