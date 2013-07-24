The Weiner scandal

An "adults only" replica doll of U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner is seen here in this undated handout photo from Herobuilders.com. The Connecticut-based toy company is marketing two types of Weiner dolls wearing gym clothes, each with shorts reading "Tweet this". One model of the action figure runs for $39.95 and resembles G.I. Joe beneath his underpants. The "adults only" doll with representation of his manhood has a price tag of$49.95. REUTERS/Herobuilders.com/Handout