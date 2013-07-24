Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 25, 2013

The Weiner scandal

<p>Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner stops to speak to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. Weiner on Tuesday vowed to stay in the race despite admitting sending sexually explicit messages and photos to women even after the online sex chat scandal that cost him his congressional seat. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Former U.S. Congressman from New York and currently Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner speaks to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A photo from the website Biggovernment.com shows a shirtless U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner which was allegedly emailed to a young woman. REUTERS/Biggovernment.com/Handout</p>

<p>An "adults only" replica doll of U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner is seen here in this undated handout photo from Herobuilders.com. The Connecticut-based toy company is marketing two types of Weiner dolls wearing gym clothes, each with shorts reading "Tweet this". One model of the action figure runs for $39.95 and resembles G.I. Joe beneath his underpants. The "adults only" doll with representation of his manhood has a price tag of$49.95. REUTERS/Herobuilders.com/Handout</p>

<p>Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner greets commuters during a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner arrives at a campaign event in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner exits the subway while travelling between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (C) talks with reporters while riding the subway between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Former U.S. Congressman and New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (L) talks with a passenger who identified himself as Richard as they ride the subway together between campaign events in New York, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>The locked office of Rep. Anthony Weiner is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner departs holding his resignation speech after announcing his resignation from the United States House of Representatives during a news conference in Brooklyn, New York, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Former porn actress Ginger Lee (R) hugs her attorney Gloria Allred (L) following a news conference in New York, June 15, 2011. Lee said she had an e-mail relationship with embattled Representative Anthony Weiner and that he urged her to lie about their exchanges in the hope that a scandal surrounding him would die down. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Robert Gordon (C) and other supporters of representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY) hold pro-Weiner signs outside Weiner's residency in Queens borough of New York June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner speaks to the media in New York, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

