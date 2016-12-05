Edition:
The White Helmets of Syria

A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Members of the civil defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Civil defense members search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled town of Ariha in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Civil defence members rescue a girl from under the rubble after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Civil Defence members with blood on their shirts stand after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Omar Alwan, 21, a civil defense member, poses for a photograph in Idlib, March 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Civil defense members mourn the death of their comrade, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force, during his funeral in Ehsim town in the south of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Civil defense members hold a demonstration to children during a war safety awareness class in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
A Civil Defence member reacts in a damaged site near the frame of a burnt vehicle after an airstrike on al-Jalaa street in the rebel held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Civil defense members carry an injured civilian at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Civil defence members search for survivors after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Smoke rises over a damaged site as Civil Defence members try to put out a fire after an airstrike on al-Jalaa street in the rebel held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force, January 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
A civil defence member carries an injured baby near injured men inside an ambulance after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
