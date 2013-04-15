The work of Ron Mueck
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "In Bed" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Couple Under an Umbrella, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A woman looks at a sculpture entitled "A Girl" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor takes a picture of a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Employees stand next to a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A visitor walks past a sculpture called 'Big Baby' by artist Ron Mueck during the Fine Art Auction House Christie's Moscow exhibition, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Still Life" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Reporters look at the sculpture titled "Youth" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck during a preview of his exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Monterrey, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A work by Australian artist Ron Mueck entitled Pinocchio (L) is displayed at the Saatchi gallery in London, March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A woman takes a photograph of a sculpture titled "Two Women" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Still Life" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
