Pictures | Sat Oct 18, 2014 | 1:27am IST

The works of Frank Gehry

A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. Reflecting sky, clouds and light, the airy and audacious building designed by Los Angeles-based architect Gehry and built on a one-hectare plot in the west of Paris resembles a swaying ship sitting next to a cascading rectangular pool of water. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014.

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. Reflecting sky, clouds and light, the airy and audacious building designed by Los Angeles-based architect Gehry and built on a one-hectare plot in the west of Paris resembles a swaying ship sitting next to a cascading rectangular pool of water. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three special open days for the Inaugural Weekend. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three special open days for the Inaugural Weekend.

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A general view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton designed by architect Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris October 1, 2014. The Louis Vuitton Foundation for Creation art museum will open to the public on October 27, 2014 after three special open days for the Inaugural Weekend. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Architect Frank Gehry attends a press visit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A view shows the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A Louis Vuitton logo is seen at the entrance of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Saturday, October 18, 2014
The Biomuseo is seen in this general view taken in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Visitors look at screens showing images of Panama's biodiversity at a permanent exhibition at the Biomuseo, in Panama City September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Saturday, October 18, 2014
People pass in front of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum and the Cesar Pelli-designed Iberdrola Tower (R) at dusk in Bilbao, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Frank Gehry speaks behind a model for an arts and condo complex to be built on the King Street West site of the Princess of Wales theater in Toronto, Canada October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, October 18, 2014
People at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A view of the "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A man walks through the Galleria Italia at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A general view of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A woman is reflected on the side of the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A man walks past the Stata Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West

The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West

Saturday, October 18, 2014
The"City of Wine", a winery and hotel, is seen during its opening in El Ciego, northern Spain, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent West
Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James

Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Princeton University's Lewis Library is seen on campus in Princeton, New Jersey, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Steve James
Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, October 18, 2014
Frank Gehry poses at the Walt Disney concert hall in Los Angeles July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012.

Saturday, October 18, 2014
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus, which was designed by Frank Gehry, near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Saturday, October 18, 2014
The Serpentine Gallery Pavilion is seen in Hyde Park in London July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
