The world at your laptop
Harish, 11, a school boy uses a laptop provided under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) as a calf stands next to him, on the eve of International Literacy Day at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from...more
Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Switzerland's photographer Denis Balibouse files his pictures under a full moon sky from Mont-Cenis Pass Road in Lanslebourg, France during the Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 19, 2011. This picture was taken with a long exposure. ...more
A U.S. Marine from Kilo company 3rd Battalion 6th Marines collects census data from Afghans, after they were searched, outside a U.S. Marine base in Marjah district, Helmand province, Afghanistan March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Vendors look at a laptop as they wait for customers near piles of fruits at a wholesale market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A photographer works with 3G technology during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris in this September 20, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files
Syrian Alawite actress Fadwa Suleiman speaks to Reuters in an interview over Skype from an undisclosed location in Homs, Syria December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Matthias Klabbenbach (L), of eBay, Massimo Paladin (2nd L), of Cern, and Shahruz Shaukat, of University of California at Davis, take a break between events at the Google I/O Developers Conference in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California,...more
A man uses a computer in the lounge area of the 27th Chaos Communication Congress (27C3) in Berlin, Germany December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
President Barack Obama reacts after tweeting at his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, HHC 2-27 Infantry Battalion watches a movie on his laptop while resting inside a transit billeting tent in Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro more
In this image taken from a video recording, Omar Khalid Khorasani (C), a top Pakistan Taliban commander, gives an interview in Pakistan's Mohmand tribal region on June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Graduate student Shane Boyle grades essays on his computer on the plaza at Sproul Hall at the University of California Berkeley in Berkeley, California November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A participant sets up a robot during the "RoboCup German Open 2009" at the "Hannover Messe" industrial trade fair in Hanover, Germany April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German police officers watch the soccer match Brazil against Croatia at a Tv-enabled laptop placed in a police car near the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Traders work in the crude oil and natural gas options trading pit on the floor at the New York Mercantile Exchange March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli, Libya August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Reuters journalist Peter Apps works at his laptop computer using voice recognition equipment at a spinal injuries rehabilitation hospital in Aylesbury, south England February 9, 2007. Apps was seriously injured, resulting in paralysis from the neck...more
A teacher shows a Palestinian schoolgirl how to use a new laptop at a United Nations school in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Private Gregory Jones traveling home from Fort Benning, finds a quiet place to send emails above the atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 21, 2007. ...more
Spain's soccer player Fernando Torres watches a movie in the plane returning to Madrid July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A businessman offers prayers to Hindu gods in front of a laptop as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth "Goddess Lakshmi" on Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 28, 2008. ...more
U Gawista, one of four Burmese monks from the "All Burma Monks Alliance" who fled the protests of the 2007 Saffron Revolution, reads his computer following dawn prayers in the makeshift monastery he shares with three others in a small rundown...more
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline, at the New York City company office March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
