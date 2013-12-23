The World of Robots
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
The NASA-JSC Valkyrie robot is seen in the team's work area, between tasks in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
The NASA-JSC Valkyrie robot is seen in the team's work area, between tasks in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
As spectators, judges and team members look on, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013....more
As spectators, judges and team members look on, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Robots work on a 2013 Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford, southern England November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Robots work on a 2013 Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford, southern England November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Scout robot holds a grenade during an anti-terrorism exercise in Rio de Janeiro November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Scout robot holds a grenade during an anti-terrorism exercise in Rio de Janeiro November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A booth staff of French company Aldebaran Robotics communicates with its humanoid robot NAO at the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A booth staff of French company Aldebaran Robotics communicates with its humanoid robot NAO at the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" demonstrates its performance at its booth at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2013 in Chiba, east of Tokyo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" demonstrates its performance at its booth at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2013 in Chiba, east of Tokyo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Talking robot Mirata is presented during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Talking robot Mirata is presented during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Christie's employee poses with Cygan, a giant robot made by Italian engineer Piero Fiorito in 1957, at Christie's in London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Christie's employee poses with Cygan, a giant robot made by Italian engineer Piero Fiorito in 1957, at Christie's in London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" pours a spirit into the cocktail shaker of a bartender to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" pours a spirit into the cocktail shaker of a bartender to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" fills a cocktail glass with spirits to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" fills a cocktail glass with spirits to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo moves during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo moves during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of the robot rock band Z-Machines, guitarist Mach (C), keyboardist Cosmo (L) and drummer Ashura perform during the band's debut live concert in Tokyo June 24, 2013. EUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of the robot rock band Z-Machines, guitarist Mach (C), keyboardist Cosmo (L) and drummer Ashura perform during the band's debut live concert in Tokyo June 24, 2013. EUTERS/Toru Hanai
An humanoid robot "NAO" is seen during the Innorobo 2013 fair (Innovation Robotics Summit) as companies and research centres present their latest technologies in robotics in Lyon, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
An humanoid robot "NAO" is seen during the Innorobo 2013 fair (Innovation Robotics Summit) as companies and research centres present their latest technologies in robotics in Lyon, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Children interact with the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition Robots on Tour in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Children interact with the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition Robots on Tour in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstration by the German research centre for artificial intelligence at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover March, 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstration by the German research centre for artificial intelligence at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover March, 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zuerich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zuerich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Robots, made by students from Wuhan Institute of Technology University, dance for the visitors at the 13th China International Machinery and Electronic Products Expo in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Robots, made by students from Wuhan Institute of Technology University, dance for the visitors at the 13th China International Machinery and Electronic Products Expo in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Bikini-clad women (L) sit as they operate a 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot as customers take photos, at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best-known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao more
Bikini-clad women (L) sit as they operate a 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot as customers take photos, at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best-known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Honda Motor Co's Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Motor Co's Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home about 30km (19 miles) south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home about 30km (19 miles) south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Robot Justin, a humanoid two arm system, developed by the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR), catches a ball during a presentation in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Robot Justin, a humanoid two arm system, developed by the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR), catches a ball during a presentation in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The Care-O-Bot III robot carries a glass of water through a kitchen in the Fraunhofer institute in Stuttgart August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The Care-O-Bot III robot carries a glass of water through a kitchen in the Fraunhofer institute in Stuttgart August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man talks to Raytron's communication robot "Chapit" at a demonstration during ROBOTECH, an exhibition on service robot manufacturing technologies, in Tokyo July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man talks to Raytron's communication robot "Chapit" at a demonstration during ROBOTECH, an exhibition on service robot manufacturing technologies, in Tokyo July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A museum guide imitates Nau, a humanoid robot, as it performs Tai Chi exercises at the Robotic World exhibition at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A museum guide imitates Nau, a humanoid robot, as it performs Tai Chi exercises at the Robotic World exhibition at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Thespian, a humanoid robot, communicates with the audience through a user's interface at the Robotic World exhibition at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Thespian, a humanoid robot, communicates with the audience through a user's interface at the Robotic World exhibition at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Spectators watch as robots play soccer on a miniature field during the Robocup tournament in Singapore June 22, 2010. ROBOTS/ REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Spectators watch as robots play soccer on a miniature field during the Robocup tournament in Singapore June 22, 2010. ROBOTS/ REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman looks at MYON, a humanoid robot, designed by Frackenpohl Poulheim and the neurorobotics institute of Berlin's Humboldt University at the DMY design festival in Berlin, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman looks at MYON, a humanoid robot, designed by Frackenpohl Poulheim and the neurorobotics institute of Berlin's Humboldt University at the DMY design festival in Berlin, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen in this NASA handout picture taken July 28, 2009, and released to Reuters April 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen in this NASA handout picture taken July 28, 2009, and released to Reuters April 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan...more
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A humanoid robot developed to get students interested in robotics poses with Nippon Institute of Technology associate professor Yuichi Nakazato during an unveiling event in Miyashiro, north of Tokyo December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A humanoid robot developed to get students interested in robotics poses with Nippon Institute of Technology associate professor Yuichi Nakazato during an unveiling event in Miyashiro, north of Tokyo December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Pingpong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed during the InternationalRobot Exhibition 2009 in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pingpong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed during the InternationalRobot Exhibition 2009 in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Shipyards of Shanghai
While state-owned and better quality private shipyards have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many...
Santa season
From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.
Christmas cheer
Lights, trees and holiday cheer from around the world.
Cast in wax
From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.