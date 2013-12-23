Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 23, 2013 | 3:55pm IST

The World of Robots

<p>An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>The NASA-JSC Valkyrie robot is seen in the team's work area, between tasks in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>As spectators, judges and team members look on, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Robots work on a 2013 Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford, southern England November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A Scout robot holds a grenade during an anti-terrorism exercise in Rio de Janeiro November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A booth staff of French company Aldebaran Robotics communicates with its humanoid robot NAO at the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" demonstrates its performance at its booth at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2013 in Chiba, east of Tokyo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Talking robot Mirata is presented during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

<p>Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A Christie's employee poses with Cygan, a giant robot made by Italian engineer Piero Fiorito in 1957, at Christie's in London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" pours a spirit into the cocktail shaker of a bartender to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" fills a cocktail glass with spirits to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Humanoid communication robot Kirobo moves during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Members of the robot rock band Z-Machines, guitarist Mach (C), keyboardist Cosmo (L) and drummer Ashura perform during the band's debut live concert in Tokyo June 24, 2013. EUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>An humanoid robot "NAO" is seen during the Innorobo 2013 fair (Innovation Robotics Summit) as companies and research centres present their latest technologies in robotics in Lyon, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>Children interact with the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition Robots on Tour in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

<p>The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstration by the German research centre for artificial intelligence at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover March, 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zuerich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

<p>A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Robots, made by students from Wuhan Institute of Technology University, dance for the visitors at the 13th China International Machinery and Electronic Products Expo in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darley Shen</p>

<p>A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>Bikini-clad women (L) sit as they operate a 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot as customers take photos, at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best-known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>Honda Motor Co's Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home about 30km (19 miles) south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Robot Justin, a humanoid two arm system, developed by the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR), catches a ball during a presentation in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>The Care-O-Bot III robot carries a glass of water through a kitchen in the Fraunhofer institute in Stuttgart August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

<p>A man talks to Raytron's communication robot "Chapit" at a demonstration during ROBOTECH, an exhibition on service robot manufacturing technologies, in Tokyo July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A museum guide imitates Nau, a humanoid robot, as it performs Tai Chi exercises at the Robotic World exhibition at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Thespian, a humanoid robot, communicates with the audience through a user's interface at the Robotic World exhibition at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Spectators watch as robots play soccer on a miniature field during the Robocup tournament in Singapore June 22, 2010. ROBOTS/ REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A woman looks at MYON, a humanoid robot, designed by Frackenpohl Poulheim and the neurorobotics institute of Berlin's Humboldt University at the DMY design festival in Berlin, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen in this NASA handout picture taken July 28, 2009, and released to Reuters April 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>A humanoid robot developed to get students interested in robotics poses with Nippon Institute of Technology associate professor Yuichi Nakazato during an unveiling event in Miyashiro, north of Tokyo December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Pingpong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed during the InternationalRobot Exhibition 2009 in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures