The world of robots
A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A visitor interacts with "The Blind Robot" from Singapore during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People watch the humanoid robot 'Agile Justin' by DLR during the 6th International Trade Fair for Automation and Mechatronics in Munich, Germany, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People watch a Reem-C robotic, by PAL Robotics, playing soccer during the 6th International Trade Fair for Automation and Mechatronics in Munich, Germany, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) is briefed by Brad Tousley on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) ATLAS robot at the Pentagon in Washington April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
As spectators, judges and team members look on, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, a high-mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate rough terrain, takes on an irregular surface in this terrain negotiation exercise in Homestead, Florida, December 20, 2013....more
A staff member of French company Aldebaran Robotics communicates with its humanoid robot NAO in Tokyo, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Scout robot holds a grenade during an anti-terrorism exercise in Rio de Janeiro, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" demonstrates its performance in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Christie's employee poses with Cygan, a giant robot made by Italian engineer Piero Fiorito in 1957, at Christie's in London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" pours a spirit into the cocktail shaker of a bartender to prepare a drink for a guest at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo moves during its unveiling in Tokyo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of the robot rock band Z-Machines, guitarist Mach (C), keyboardist Cosmo (L) and drummer Ashura perform during the band's debut live concert in Tokyo, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Children interact with the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition Robots on Tour in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstration by the German research center for artificial intelligence at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Honda Motor Co's Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home about 19 miles south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Robot Justin, a humanoid two arm system, developed by the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR), catches a ball during a presentation in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The Care-O-Bot III robot carries a glass of water through a kitchen in the Fraunhofer institute in Stuttgart, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A museum guide imitates Nau, a humanoid robot, as it performs Tai Chi exercises at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Thespian, a humanoid robot, communicates with the audience through a user's interface at Madatech, the Israel National Museum of Science, in the northern city of Haifa, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Spectators watch as robots play soccer on a miniature field during the Robocup tournament in Singapore, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan,...more
Pingpong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo, November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Searching for Madeleine
Scotland Yard are searching several locations in Portugal for Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007.
China's e-waste village
On the outskirts of Beijing lies Dongxiaokou village, a major centre for recycling old electronic goods, or e-waste.
D-Day memory lane
91-year-old WWII veteran Jack W. Schlegel revisits Normandy and the road which bears his name.
Crisis in Ukraine
Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.